Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Autumn R. Benedict and Michael L. Benedict, dissolution of marriage.
Carolyn A. Kessinger, West Unity, and Justin A. Kessinger, Alvordton, dissolution of marriage.
Miranda R. Merillat, West Unity, vs. Jared A. Merillat, Montpelier, divorce.
Annette Pummell, Newark, vs. David Pummell, Montpelier, divorce.
American Advisors Group, Orange, Calif., vs. Unknown administrator, etc. and beneficiaries, et al, foreclosure.
Genfed Financial Credit Union vs. Brenda Zimmerman, Stryker, money judgment.
Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Shan Witsaman, Edon, money judgment.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. April Strohl, Edon, money judgment.
Helmsman Star LLC, Toledo, vs. Detail Imaging and Michael J. Winters, et al, Jensen Beach, Fla., money judgment.
Consuela Conley, Toledo, vs. Doepker Group Inc., Sandusky, Ohio, and John Logue, Administrator, worker's comp.
Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co., Austin, Texas, vs. Unknown heirs of estate of Lloyd Lashaway, et al, foreclosure.
