Williams County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Newrez, LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Augstine Ledesma et al, Bryan. Foreclosure.
Community Hospital and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Patrick Preston. Other civil.
Tony Jervis, Bryan, and Tammie Jervis, Alvordton. Dissolution of marriage.
Donald Shrider, Bryan, vs. Rhonda Shrider, Bryan. Divorce.
Unifund CCR, LLC, Cincinnati, vs. Daniel Mullins, Montpelier. Money judgment.
Unifund CCR, LLC, Cincinnati, vs. Martha Miller, Bryan. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Tony Sines to Jacob Mourey, 308 N. Walnut St.
Janet Collins to Dakota Talbert, 316 N. Williams St.
Danny and Peggy Jinkins to Spangler Candy Company, 133 S. Main St.
Melissa Bennett to Cory and Taylor Sidle, 814 Navarre Ave.
Richard and Theresa Kuszmaul to Chase Legacy, 140 Ave. A.
John and Joan Bommer to Christopher and Chelsea Gaghan, 711 Parkview Ave.
Leandra Seams to Groeneweg Real Estate, LLC, 605 S. Williams St.
Michael Clark Sr. to Nathan McCoy, 631 S. Lynn St.
Thomas Flegal to David Motter, 129 Palmer Lane.
Charlotte And Fred Sine Jr., trustees, to Jeffery and Lori Sine, trustees, 1315 Colonial Lane and 1210 Bellaire Ave.
Thomas and Beth Schweitzer to Rachel Slattman, 611 Center St.
Scott and Hollie McElfresh to Michael Sammons, 431 S. Allen St.
Stephine Hargett to GP3, LLC, 1226 Bellaire Ave.Stryker Village —
Patrick Wyse, trustee, to Connor Shirkey, 407 N. Defiance St.
Dennis Ullinskey to Jeremy Heer, 312 W. Mulberry St.
Todd Replogle Properties LLC to Salinas Sanchez, 107 S. West St.
Justin Jaggers to Alexander and Cassondra Hardy, 113 Chase St.Center Township —
Caleb and Kaila Frank to Ethan and Alicia Shook, 207 Michigan Drive.
Joshua and Charity Shenkel to Brandon and Lorren Suffel, 12076 County Road C.
Scott and Katherine Acus to Sue Miller, 02235 County Road 13, D.Pulaski Township —
Jeffery and Jennifer Pierce to Tammy Varner, 15110 County Road D.50.
James Miller to Jon Franklin Jr., 04650 County Road 15.75.
Charlotte Heldberg to Erik and Diane Shinabery, 15577 U.S. 6.
Springfield Township —
Jeremiah and Stephanie Marihugh to Bryson Beck, 04917 County Road 22.75.
Robin Brenneman to Molly and Craig Kidston, 23884 County Road B.50.
Deborah Hornish to Savvy Avenue Market Place, LLC, 22754 County Road B.50.
