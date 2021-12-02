Williams County
Common pleas
On the docket
Toledo Edison Company, Holland, Ohio, vs. Blake Dolt, Oakwood. Money judgment.
Andrea Smith, Bryan, vs. Sun Healthcare Group Inc., Kennett Square, Pa., et al. Money judgment.
Blake N. Thiel, Edon, vs. Dakota R. Mason, Edon. Money judgment.
Michael McGill, Mentor, Ky., vs. Titan Tire Corporation of Bryan, Quincy, Ill. Money judgment.
IOM Health System, Cincinnati, vs. Lucas Gary, Edgerton. Money judgment.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Brittney Miller, Montpelier. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Steven Seslar, Edgerton. Money judgment.
Midland Funding, LLC, DBI Ohio Midland Funding, San Diego, Calif., vs. Teresa Krill, Montpelier. Money judgment.
Midland Funding, LLC, DBI Ohio Midland Funding, San Diego, Calif., vs. Gabrielle Thatcher, Bryan. Money judgment.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Kayla Coryell, Bryan. Money judgment.
Atlantic Credit & Finance, Inc., Westerville, vs. Angela Weber, Bryan. Money judgment.
Ashley A. Hawkins and Jeddidiah J. Hawkins, both of Edon. Dissolution of marriage.
Tony A. Jervis, Bryan, and Tammie Jervis, Alvordton. Dissolution of marriage.
Michelle Froelich, Bryan, and Richard Froelich, Cecil. Dissolution of marriage.
Danyelle M. Wonderly and Nathan J. Wonderly, both of Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Neil J. Fry, Montpelier, and Cheryl L. Fry, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Kristine Grindall, Montpelier, and Keith Grindall, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Tanya Robarge, Montpelier, and Lamar Robarge, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Donald G. Shrider, Bryan, vs. Rhonda S. Shrider, Hudsonville, Mich. Divorce.
James F. Beltz, Bryan, vs. Asiah Beltz, Defiance. Divorce.
Premier Bank, Youngstown, vs. Janice L. Clair, Montpelier, et al. Foreclosure.
Premier Bank vs. Christopher S. Abrams, Montpelier, et al. Foreclosure.
U.S. Bank National Association, Irvine, Calif. vs. Carson L. Watts, Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.
Premier Bank vs. Charles A. Schrom, Pioneer, et al. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Barclay’s Bank Delaware, Columbus, vs. Judy A. Sentle, Alvordton. Money judgment granted.
Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Douglas P. Hall, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, Columbus, vs. Robin Anders, Edgerton. Money judgment granted.
Crown Asset Management LLC, Columbus vs. Miranda J. Maynard, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank NA, Columbus, vs. Tim J. Gubbins, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank vs. Jason R. Liort, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, vs. Susan Hudson, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Wells Fargo Bank NA, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Dustin M. Martinich, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Genfed Financial Credit Union, Akron, vs. Michael L. Lyons, West Unity. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Steven M. and Elizabeth E. Grimes to Joshua J. and Emily L. Tonneas, 134 Deerfield Circle.
Joanne Brenner to Tammy Lantz, 905 E. Mulberry St.
Christopher P. Cullis, trustee, to Cullis c/o Luke A. and Stephanie N. Allen, 121 and 133 S. Walnut St.
Hailey E. Worthington to Brandon R. Mojica and Mariah L. Schuller, 916 Navarre Ave.
David S. and Pamela F. Winners to Beth Derck, 317 Avenue B.
Candice L. and James R. Lee to Robert V. and Vicki S. Quillen, 1302 Cobblestone Road.
Mary Jo Jennings to Larry J. and Gail L. Sito, trustees, 120 Megan Drive.
Cavalier Properties LLC to Bellaire Villas, LLC, 1103-1107 and 1129-1133 Bellaire Ave.
Timothy N. Hill and Andie J. Bailey to Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Homes Inc, 114 N. Walnut St.
Robert G. Mann Jr. to Sherry L. Mann, 880 E. High St.
Ruby A. Repp to Robin Workman and Leldon B. Higgs, 358 E. High St.
Annette M. Kubiske to Nicholas C. Kerr, 211 Carson Drive.
Sandra Fockler, et al., to Kevin Fockler, et al, 631 S. Beech St.
Holly K. Goodrich to Holly K. and Jason W. Snider, 153 Anna Lane.
Kevin D. Kerr to Lori A. Poncsak, 133 B Palmer Lane B.
Judith A. Bowers too Christopher L. and Patricia L. Wicks, 421 E. High St.
Gregory K. Rhoads to Starr Partners, LLC, 404 E. Maple St.
Matthew S. Smith to Nafziger, LLC, 320 S. Allen St.
Tim L. and Connie L. Apple to David L. Showalter, 1130 Bellaire Ave.
Stryker Village —
Patrick R. Wyse, trustee, to Ashlee Nihart, 112 E. Short St.
Hunter J. Clingaman and Michaela A. Rupp to Gary L. and Bonnie S. Replogle, 500 W. Lynn St.
Sherry L. Mann to Timothy A. Ronau, 200 W. Allison St.
Laura W. and David H. Fox Jr. to Andrew T. And Amy M. Kirby, 206 N. Depot St.
Center Township —
Wesley T. Miller to Aaron and Christine Wolff, 05793 County Road 13.
Varner c/o Michael Burkhart to Michael Burkhart, 07976 County Road C.
Pulaski Township —
Russell Gaines to Reynaldo S. and Amalie E. Renteria, 04128 County Road 15.D.
Trevor L. Pibbles to Sarena Wentz, 15216 Homer Drive.
Springfield Township —
Ernestina Villanueva to Jazz A. Villanueva, 04467 County Road 22.75.
Tina J. Kline to Joshua R. Hamp and Patricia R. Butterfield, 01339 County Road 22A.
