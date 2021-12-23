Williams County
Common pleas
On the docket
Christopher Cullis II and Sara Cullis, both of Alvordton. Dissolution of marriage.
Shirley Hicks, Montpelier, and Henry Hicks Jr., Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Debra Rauch-Slattman, Napoleon, and Steven Slattman, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Raymond Evers and Melinda Evers, both of Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Misty Hemminger, Montpelier, vs. James Hemminger III, Chillicothe. Divorce.
Gary Marshall, Edgerton, vs. Lucille Marshall, Defiance Divorce.
Premier Bank vs. Cody Bolen, Montpelier, et al. Foreclosure.
State Bank and Trust Company, Defiance, vs. Erica Arnold and Angel Arnold, both of Edon, et al. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Southern Lease Management Group, LLC, Halls, Tenn., vs. Jennifer Manlove, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Unifund CCR, LLC, Cincinnati, vs. Michelle Cogswell, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Bernadette Herman, trustee, to Steven and Elizabeth Grimes, 1020 Townline Road.
Tommy Dangler to Martha Dangler, 321 N. Walnut St.
Farmers & Merchants State Bank to Four County Career Center, 929 E. High St.
Andrew and Ashley Hochstadt to Lori Westfall, 112 Elbar Drive.
Stenneth and Stephanie Adams to Gursewak Singh, 1002 Stonehedge Drive.
John Collins to Patricia Wise, 600 Taylor Road.
Dorothy Smith to Melinda Smith, et al, 1419 Spring Meadow Lane.
Todd Davis and Deanna Chapman to Mildred Bowman, 1311 Colonial Lane.
Charles Sheperd to Sarah Berry, 839 E. Bryan St..
Stryker Village —
Donna Hildebrandt, trustee, to Tyler and Rochelle Maynard, 416 Grand St.
Patrick Wyse, trustee, to Savvy Avenue Properties, LLC, 105 and 107 E. Lynn St.
Center Township
Charles and Sarah VonSeggern to Leslie Pence and Andrew Bloomfield, 05005 County Road 13.
Cole and Aubrey Coleman to Brandy Watts, 03225 Ohio 576.
Eric and Ashley Lirot to Timothy Knapp II and Audrianna Delagrange, 02561 County Road 8.
Pulaski Township —
Todd and Sue Heller to Stanley and Jeanice Snyder, 229 Lakeview Drive.
Margaret Glaser to Isaac Benner, 15253 Homer Drive.
Springfield Township —
Seller's and buyer’s names unavailable, 21164 Ohio 34.
