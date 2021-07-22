Williams County
Marriage licenses
Richard Ray Harmon Jr., 36, Edgerton, and Jessica Rae Roberts, 29, Stryker.
Mose Justice III, 56, Bryan, and Janene M. Thomas, 71, Montpelier.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Shelby Degroff, West Unity, vs. Jared Degroff, Stryker, divorce.
Joeanna M. Foreman, Alvordton, vs. Brian Foreman, Bryan, divorce.
Rita M. Tressler, West Unity, vs. Scotty R. Tressler, Marion, Ohio, divorce.
Tax Ease Ohio LLC (U.S. Bank as custodian), Dallas, Texas, vs. Kevin M. Stratton, Bryan, and Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, et al. foreclosure of 807 W. High St., Bryan.
Journal entries
Second Round Sub, Columbus, vs. Darrell R. Christlieb, Bryan, money judgment granted.
Crown Asset Management LLC, Columbus, vs. Christopher M. Zwick, Bryan, money judgment granted.
Bank of America vs. Matthew J. Schindler, Bryan, money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
625 E. Bryan St., Sue M. Schooley to Zimkids LLC.
423 E. Wilson St., Allen E. And Pamela J. Grube to Alberto M. Romero.
627 Center St., Karen E. Beck to Daniel M. Beltran.
515 Summer Field Lane, Wanda L. McKarns, trustee, to Linda L. Reitzel Trust.
316 E. Wilson St., Marilyn R. Juarez to Karen Juarez.
319 E. Perry St., David Minck to Christian Rojo.
815 S. Cherry St., Vicki L. DeLong to S. More Investments LLC.
1001 S. Main St., S. More Investments LLC to 1001 South Properties LLC.
101 Union Place Drive, David A. Nofziger to Collin Turner.
Center Township —
02945 County Road 12.50, Joseph Mazalin to Charlotte Puffinberger.
11340 County Road F, Friedel Family Farms Holdings LLS to Leslie Products LLC.
01693 Ohio 576, Ronda S. Ronald J. And Debra S. Goebel to Ronda S. Payton.
Springfield Township —
01513 County Road 25, Andrew L. And Sarah E. Nagel to Michael K. And Katelyn M. Britenriker.
