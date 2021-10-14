Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Tammy Reger, West Unity, and Chad Reger, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Jocelyn Bechstein-Shook, West Unity, and Hunter Shook, 802 Holgate Ave., Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Adell Arbogast, Bryan, and Chad Arbogast, Hillsdale, Michigan. Dissolution of marriage.
Codi Flower and Trey Flower, both of Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.
Marilyn A. Lundy, Bryan, and Steven M. Lundy, no address listed. Dissolution of marriage.
Louise M. Munson and Nicholas W. Munson, no addresses listed. Dissolution of marriage.
James L. Bexten, Bryan, and Stephanie A. Bexten, Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.
Donald Bressler and Stacy J. Bressler, both of Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Donald W. Hahn, Montpelier, and Lori A. Hahn, Ney. Dissolution of marriage.
Casie L. Phillips, Bryan, vs. Mark A. Phillips, Stryker. Divorce.
Erica L. Sabin vs. Justin C. Sabin, both of Montpelier. Divorce.
Brandon L. Goller, Montpelier, vs. Karina G. Goller, Toledo. Divorce.
U.S. Bank National Association, Coppell, Texas, has filed for foreclosure of the property at 11465 County Road D. Defendants are Lucille I. Ellis and Robert Ellis, Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.
American Advisors Group, Orange, California, has filed for foreclosure of the property at 10570 County Road 10 Montpelier. Defendants are unknown administrator and beneficiaries, et al. Foreclosure.
Arch mortgage Assurance Company, Cincinnati, vs. James Harr, Edon. Money judgment.
Lake Seneca Property Owners Association Inc., Montpelier, et al., vs. Gregory Sobczak and Tina Sobczak, both of Montpelier. Money judgment.
Marcia Holsopple, West Unity, vs. Farrell’s Lawn and Garden Center, Bryan, and Richard Hensley, Bryan. Money judgment.
Christopher Poupard, Monroe, Mich., vs. Old Dominion Freight, Inc., et al, Thomasville, N.C. Worker's comp.
Benjamin Powell, New Haven, Ind., vs. Busche Performance Group, Inc., Edon. Other civil.
Journal entries
Midland Credit Management, San Diego, Calif., vs. Kimberly Wheeler, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Wells Fargo Bank NA, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Jeanne L. Grenz, Edgerton. Money judgment granted.
Stone Creek Financial Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Michaelle S. Bible, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Park National Bank, Newark, vs. Matthew J. Schindler, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Genfed Financial Credit Union Inc., no address listed, vs. Brenda Zimmerman, Stryker. Money judgment granted.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. April Strohl, Edon. Money judgment granted.
