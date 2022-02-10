Williams County
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Williams County Habitat for Humanity to Anthony and Jenna Frisby, 327 S. Walnut St.
Jeffery and Lori Sine, trustees, to Hope Cogswell, 1315 Colonial Lane.
Nancy Norris to Tyson King, 506 E. Edgerton St.
Lisa Carder to Thomas and Loraine Schult, 318 S. Allen St.
Jeffrey Perkins to Sean Roose, 828 W. High St.
Miriam and Ryan Deitemeyer to Sara Cullis, 1104 Oakwood Ave.
Joseph and Trisha Good to Joseph and Heather Bell, 1402 Whetstone Drive.
James Hall to Margaret Camp, 324 N. Williams St.
Jeremy Kline to GT&G Investments, LLC, 125 N. Emmett St.
D-T Smith Properties, LLC, to Cresensia Bostic, 1514 S. Main St.
New Home Development Co., Inc., to Mark and Noreen Park, 336 E. Foster St.
Jennifer Sanders to Tra’Shawn Koonce, 317 E. Mulberry St.
Sarah Berry to Berry c/o Thomas Shaffer, 839 E. Bryan St.
Andrea Avery to Svitlana Grime, 876 E. High St.
Dawn Vanhorn to SBFG Title, LLC, 125 W. Butler St.
Patricia Ringer to A&K Rummel, LLC, 424 E. Maple St.
Krill Enterprises, LLC, to Burr Properties, LLC, 860 W. Mulberry St.
Ryan and Karen Jinks to Joshua and Jennifer Balzer, 610 Cardinal Drive.
Mercedes Fetheroff to Andrea Avery, 1007 Clover Road.
Loretta Andres to Alan Andres, et al, 143 Union Place Drive.
Center Township —
Sue Compo, et al., to Fitzenrider Brothers II, LLC, 03060 County Road 12.50.
Randy Chapman to Hermans Holsteins, LLC, 07869 County Road D.
Christina Wirth to Gary and Mary Ann Schroeder, 03235 County Road 10.
Pulaski Township —
Sara and Gordon Campbell III to Jacob and Kristen Robb, 03792 County Road 13.
Sue Compo, et al., to Fitzenrider Brothers II, LLC, 13182 U.S. 6.
Martha Bellinger to Alan and Brandy Flory, 06830 U.S. 127.
Wayne and Beth Lienau to James and Martha Jones, 128 Shaffer Blvd.
Springfield Township —
Kurt and Kamie Weber to Laurie Krebs, trustee, et al, 05484 County Road 24.D.
Shawn Weigel and Mallori Majewski to Kyle Ruffer, 21198 Ohio 34.
Michael and Denise Meyer, trustees, to Shawn and Mallori Weigel, 20849 Ohio 34.
