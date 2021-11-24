Williams County

Common Pleas

On the docket

Treya Brown, Bryan, and Nathan Brown, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.

Alex Wright, Stryker, and Emily Wright, Piedmont, South Carolina, petition for dissolution of marriage filed Oct. 14. Married Oct. 14, 2017, no minor children.

Nicole J. Sammons and Michael R. Sammons, both of Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.

Deia L. Hutchinson, Montpelier, vs. James J. Hutchinson, Lima. Divorce.

Shelly Willson vs. Jeff Willson, both of West Unity. Divorce.

Newrez LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Augustine A. Ledesma, Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.

Midfirst Bank vs. Miranda Maynard, Edgerton. Foreclosure.

Andrew Farnham and Natalie Farnham, both of Edgerton, vs. Yoder Construction Inc., Hicksville. Money judgment.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company, Los Angeles, vs. Kayla Coburn, Edgerton. Money judgment.

Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Patrick Preston, Bryan. Money judgment.

Journal entries

Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Shawn Manley, Bryan. Money judgment granted.

Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. James L. Jaggers, Stryker. Money judgment granted.

Discover Bank vs. Tamera L. Frayer, Blissfield, Mich. Money judgment granted.

Unifund CCR, LLC, Cincinnati, vs. Daniel W. Mullins, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.

Unifund CCR, LLC, vs. Martha F. Miller, Bryan. Money judgment granted.

Sterling Jewelers Inc., Akron, vs. Frankie Lerma, Bryan. Money judgment granted.

Unifund CCR Partners, Cincinnati, vs. Esther S. Sagnimeni, West Unity. Money judgment granted.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, vs. Craig Borst, Pioneer. Money judgment granted.

Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Tammy Schwab, Edgerton. Money judgment granted.

Credit Adjustments Inc., Defiance, vs. Richard Reeser Jr., Stryker. Money judgment granted.

Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, vs. Megan Miller, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.

