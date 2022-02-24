Williams County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Home-owners Insurance Company, Columbus vs. Matthew Hutchins, Mansfield and Zinpro Corporation, Columbus. Civil.
William Stalnaker and Janet Stalnaker, Geneva vs. Gulf Stream Coach, Inc., Nappanee, Ind. Other civil.
Fifth Third Bank National Association, Cincinnati vs. R. Lynn Lemmon and Jane Doe, Bryan and Williams County Treasurer. Foreclosure.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Fishers, Ind., vs. Megan Pontius and unknown spouse, Bryan and Williams County Treasurer. Foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Alexia Long and unknown spouse, West Unity; Mortgage Electronic Registration, Columbus; Williams County Treasurer. Foreclosure.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus vs. Donald Wilson Jr. and unknown spouse, Bryan; State of Ohio Department of Taxation; Williams County Treasurer. Foreclosure.
Jennifer Wodarski-Felt, Edon vs. John Wodarski-Felt, Fort Wayne. Divorce.
John Parsons Jr., Bryan vs. Melissa Parsons, Bryan. Divorce.
Journal entries
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Ethlyn Krouse. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank vs. Eric Abrams. Money judgment granted.
Autovest, LLC, vs. Christine Irwin, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
