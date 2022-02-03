Williams County
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Chase Marroquin to Anthony and Crystal Snow, 417 E. Mulberry St.
Brett Driscoll and Tiffany Baird to Marjorie Ramirez, 321 E. High St.
Del Miller to Emily Jones, 217 E. Wilson St.
Little Kings c/o Tiffani L. and Matthew Zook to Tiffani and Matthew Zook, 223 E. Wilson St.
Stanley and Jeanice Snyder to Martin and Margene Coulon, 917 Wesley Ave.
More Rentals, LLC, to Jennifer Joseph, 540 E. South St.
Richard and Katrena Ebersole to Drew Grimm and Ashley Davis, 874 E. Bryan St.
Neva Patton to Sherry Schrutt, 315 S. Williams St.
Stryker Village —
Meadowfield Development, Ltd. to Todd Replogle Properties, LLC, 109 and 110 N. Depot St., and 200 Autumn Drive.
A Schulman, Inc. to Stryker 103, LLC, 103 Railroad Ave.
Danny Sovine to Randy Shirkey, 402 W. Church St.
Center Township —
James Davis, trustee, to Julie Davis, trustee, 12457 County Road C.
Morgan Roth to Morgan and Grayson Crist, 215 Ohio Drive.
Pulaski Township —
The Walsh Trust to Cheryl L. Olwin, trustee, 16353 County Road A.
Henry Falk, trustee, to Fountain City Investment Properties, LLC, 05768 Ohio 15.
Springfield Township —
Marie Besancon Family Trust to Emily Besancon, et al, 06614 County Road 22.
