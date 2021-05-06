Williams County
Marriage licenses
Paul E. Burrows, 44 and Denise L. Zuver, 49, both of West Unity.
On the dockets
Capital One Bank NA, Richmond, Virginia, vs. Sandy K. Moog, Montpelier. Money judgement granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Virginia, vs. Erica D. Jenkins, Edon. Money judgement granted.
Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold vs. Jennifer E. Broadwater and V. Eileen Broadwater, both of Montpelier. Money judgement granted.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
205 and 207 Palmer Lane, Gary L. Welling Sr., trustee, to Seangar Properties LLC.
1714 and 1720 Colonial Lane and 1116 S. Lynn St., Gary L. And Pamela A. Welling to Seangar Properties LLC.
505 S. Portland St., Pamela A. Welling, trustee, to Seangar Properties LLC.
521 and 525 S. Walnut St., Sean N. Welling, et al., to Seangar Properties LLC.
1336 Bavarian Lane, Billie Jean Evans to Herman J. Waechter.
328 N. Lynn St., Patricia L. Florkowski to Scott A. Lirot.
238 Vine St., Ashlee R. Nonart to Brian Gritzmaker.
255 Connin St., Sara C. And Glen E. Borck II to Stanley and Ashtin R. Nihart.
1004 Willmoore Circle, Paul J. Phillips to Liam Phillips and Bronwen Kearse.
1010 Oakwood Ave., Carol J. Heaney to Gulker Family Holdings LLC.
1509 Summer Field lane, Sylvia Parker, et al., to Gary E. And Joan K. Davis.
Pulaski Township —
05680 County Road 13, Scott L. Stuckey to Thomas J. And Rachel L. Palmer.
