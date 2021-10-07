Williams County

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Janis Montgomery, Montpelier, vs. Ronald Tingley, Montpelier. Other civil.

Grange Indemnity Insurance Co., Columbus, vs. The Matrix Companies, Cincinnati. Other civil.

State of Ohio Department of Medicaid, vs. CX Institutional, LLC, Auburn, Ind., et al. Other civil.

Captial One Bank (USA), N.A., vs. Jonathan Thim. Other civil.

Sabrina Curry, Edgerton, and Anthony Curry, Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.

Sarah Wells, Edgerton, and Floyd Wells, Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.

James Williams, Stryker, and Heather Williams, Maumee. Dissolution of marriage.

Alecia Gentner, Bryan, vs. Nicholas Gentner, 1510 Westgate Dr., Defiance. Divorce.

Real estate transfers

Bryan City —

Stacy L. And Angela K. Bellman to Gary A. And Nancy R. Rohrs, 727 Lois Clarke Lane.

Nathaniel R. And Amanda M. Giese to Daniel G. Gilbert and Andrea M. Lutz, 1617 Colonial Lane.

Tobey D. Wendorf to Linda Wheeler, 215 N. Myers St.

Gallant c/o Sidney Schultz to Sidney Schultz, 535 Center St.

More Rentals LLC to Tacy L. And Angela K. Bellmann, 913 S. Cherry St.

Stryker Village —

Ronald Kelley to Christopher A. Wityk Jr., 207 S. Depot West.

Vincent P. Rabe to Gary and Nancy A. Rohrs, 105 Cherry St.

