Williams County
Marriage licenses
Timothy A. Gordon, 43, and Melissa C. Allen, 34, both of Bryan.
Joseph M. Ford, 47, and Arlene F. Ford, 40, both of Bryan.
Isaac J. Schroeder, 24, Bryan, and Megan L. Leppelmeier, 23, Edgerton.
Christian M. Grube, 27, and Katharine H. Chapple, 28, both of Bryan.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
804 E. Maple St., Carol J. Hardy to Charles C. Harding Jr.
314 S. Walnut St., Gregory T. Kolb and Andrew J. Kolb, trustees, to Virk Properties LLC.
1111 Cardinal Drive, Donald P. And Darlene R. Repp to Carrie M. And Terry L. Zimmerman Jr.
607 S. Lynn St., Leslie L. Harris to Adam C. Cox.
635 S. Main St., John T. Sekela to Joseph M. Keller.
118 and 120 Garden St., Robert A. Woodbury to Derek W. Snyder.
307 Arthur Drive, Douglas D. Myers to Mark R. And Dawn R. Hall.
Center Township —
03982 County Road 9, Valera Brown to Erika L. Dingus.
Florence Township
09430 County Road 1, Rev Promotions Inc., to Mark Krider.
Jefferson Township —
161 Dogwood Lane, Carolyn J. Strobel to Laurie A. Rohlf.
Pulaski Township —
18666 County Road D, Michael P. And Tracy Jo Dopp to Maria Martinez.
