Williams County
Common pleas
On the dockets
Hailey L. Moore and Richard D. Moore, both of Montpelier. Dissolution.
Kody R. Bell, Montpelier, and Melissa J. Bell, Bryan. Dissolution
Debra M. Fortney and Jack L. Fortney II, both of Bryan. Dissolution.
Carol L. Keesbury and Jerry E. Keesbury, both of Montpelier. Dissolution.
Karen S. Trash and Karl D. Trash, both of Montpelier. Dissolution.
Samantha Cavill, Bryan, vs. Jose L. Gomez-Salas, Gaunajuato, Mexico. Divorce.
Robert Center, Columbia City, Ind., vs. Shaniece Center, Edgerton. Divorce.
James Dirrim vs. Jennifer Dirrim, both of Bryan. Divorce.
Bank of America NA, Newark, Delaware, vs. Roxanne L. Fisher, Edgerton. Money judgment.
SAC Finance Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Roseann M. Orlowski, Croswell, Michigan, and Michelle L. Traxler, Marion, Ohio. Money judgment.
Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp., Cincinnati, vs. Kayla Coburn, Bryan. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Second Round Sub LLC, Columbus, vs. Brooks Meyer, Stryker. Money judgment granted.
Crown Asset Management LLC, Columbus, vs. Jeff Southworth, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Brooks Meyer, Stryker. Money judgment granted.
Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, vs. George Richards, Alvordton. Money judgment granted.
SCS Credit Corp, Cincinnati, vs. Chelsey S. Reinhart, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank, Columbus, vs. Johnson L. Cordell, West Unity. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank vs. Billie J. Wheeler, Bryan. Money judgement granted.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, vs. Timothy Thompson, no address listed. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, vs. Geraldine Bender, Stryker,. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Brad W. Yahruas, Pioneer. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank vs. Dee A. Turner, West Unity. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Virginia, vs. Dayton E. Stantz, Edon. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank vs. Regina L. Partin, Edgerton. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank, Syosset, New York, vs. Gail A. Christlieb, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Capitol One Bank USA NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Ryan Hepker, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank, Glen Allen, Va., vs. James L. Hicks, Bryan. Money judgement granted.
Capital One Bank vs. Lucille Ellis, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Leslie A. Houser, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Gen Fed Financial Credit Union, Akron, vs. Billie J. Oxley, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Gen Fed Federal Credit Union, Lorain, vs. Jaci J. Thiel, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Tanja Miller, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Richards & Walkers Ltd., Bryan, vs. Lisa Geleide, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Betty Egler, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Mark Breininger, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Brian Sweet and Kelly Sweet-McIntyre to Lewis D. Reece, 410 Newdale Drive.
Whaley c/o John and Jason Robbins to John Robbins and Jason Robbins, 415 Olive Drive.
Vicki L. Peterson to Karen S. Rios, 213 N. Emmett St.
T3 Properties LLC to Kimberly M. Gillett, 110 N. Cherry St.
Conrad J. Barnes to Giovany A. and Taylor Estrada-Guerrero, 120 N. Myers St.
Clara N. Crisp to Vinia Roberts, 1121 Townline Road.
Steven J. Trausch to Gregory L. Batt, 526 Olive Drive.
Andrew J. and Kaleigh S. Nofziger to Jerry L. and Linda M. Watson, 611 S. Lynn St.
Briana J. Lloyd to William and Christine Cheesbro, 1008 Clover Road.
Geomar Properties LLC to Bryan Re LLC, 1360 and 1380 S. Main St.
More Rentals LLC to Bonnie A. Thomas, 610 E. South St.
Stryker village —
Yackee Strong Post No. 60 American Legion Dept., to Bridging the Gap Ministry Inc., 110 S. Defiance St.
Georgia A. Patterson to Michael C. Hammersmith, 704 Maple St.
Jodi L. And Thomas Ordway to Cindy J. Roehrig, 608 and 700 S. Beech St.
Center Township —
Steven G. Mohre and Nicholas A. Mohre to Brian E. And Renee K. Dirrim, 08061 U.S. 6.
