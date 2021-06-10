Marriage licenses

Brock E. E. Clark, 34, and Brandi J. Watkins, 38, both of Bryan.

Tyler R. Richards, 41, Alvordton and Cassandra G. Whatman, 42, Defiance.

Jared A. Klopfenstein, 23, Maumee and Melody R. Cobb, 23, Bryan.

Adam S. Rosebrook, 35, and Laura B. Wilcox, 38, both of Bryan.

Neto A. Clark, 24, and Isabella K. Miles, 21, both of Edgerton.

Williams County

Common pleas

on the dockets

Janene Thomas and John Thomas, both of Montpelier, petition for dissolution of marriage filed May 3.

Bethany A. Eckenrode, Edgerton, and Patrick G. Eckenrode, Pioneer, petition for dissolution of marriage filed May 12.

Korey Kunkel and Samantha Kunkel, both of Montpelier, petition for dissolution of marriage filed May 12.

Joan Durbin and John J. Durbin, both of Bryan, petition for dissolution of marriage filed May 13.

Eleanor L. Webb vs. Junior R. Webb, both of Bryan, complaint in divorce filed May 3.

Cary B. Anders, Stryker, vs. Sandra L. Anders, Auburn, Indiana, complaint in divorce filed May 3.

Dawn E. Fitzcharles vs. Tracy L. Fitzcharles, both of Edgerton, complaint in divorce filed May 4.

Sharon S. Deck, Bryan, vs. Phillip J. Deck, Montpelier, complaint in divorce filed May 6.

Tax Ease Ohio II, Dallas, Texas, vs. Danny C. Sovine, Stryker, and Robert D. Sovine, Phoenix, Arizona, et al. Foreclosure of 402 S. Church St., Stryker.

Tri-County Roofing, Defiance, vs. Douglas M. Graham, Bryan, et al, 10798 Ohio 34. Foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Barbara J. Sanders and Sherie Pike, both of West Unity, et al, 713 E. Church St., West Unity. Foreclosure.

Stuart J. Short and Rhonda K. Short, both of Archbold, vs. Brandon D. Geiser and Bayli Loys Geiser, both of Bryan. Money judgment.

Christopher A. Poupard, Monroe, Michigan, vs. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., Thomasville, North Carolina, et al. Worker's Compensation.

Journal entries

Cavalry SPV, Valhalla, New York, vs. Rhianna I. Olney, Bryan. Money judgment granted.

Discover Bank, no address listed, vs. Tamera L. Frayer, no address listed. Money judgment granted.

Capital One Bank, Columbus, vs. Daniel Sandoval, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.

Indian Trails Estates, Montpelier, vs. Susan Hickman and James Hickman, both of Montpelier, et al. Money judgment granted.

Chelsea Kelly DDS, Hicksville, vs. Royce Martenies, Edon. Money judgment granted.

