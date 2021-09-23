Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Patricia Zurbrugg, Bryan, vs. Jim Zurbrugg, Hamler, divorce.
Stephanie Gearig vs. Jeremy Gearig, both of Pioneer, divorce.
Discover Bank vs. Brandon Leffel, Edgerton, money judgment.
Snap-on Credit, LLC vs. Dennis Icenhower, Bryan, money judgment.
Journal entries
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Gabrielle Thatcher, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
U.S. Bank National Association, Cincinnati, vs. Roger W. Brink and Barbara E. Brink, both of Edon. Money judgment granted.
SAC Finance Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Bobbi Spilker, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
SBA Towers LLC, Pittsburg, Pa., vs. Kryptick Technologies Inc., South Haven, Mich. Money judgment granted.
Interim Healthcare of Northwestern Ohio, Inc., Defiance, vs. Pergrine Health Services of Edgerton LLC, Columbus. Money judgment granted.
Citibank, NA, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, vs. Melissa K. Diamond, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, vs. Michael J. Couts, Edon. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank, N.A., Richmond, Va., vs. Anthony J. Aquino, Edgerton. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank, N.A., Richmond, Va., vs. Ryan Stewart, West Unity. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding, LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Linda McCarthy, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding, LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Michael Baerlin, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Tony Sines to Mallory M. Panico and Matthew Hair, 828 Navarre Ave.
Mohre Rentals LLC to David W. and Crystal S. Dunderman, 430 S. Beech St.
Mohre Rentals LLC to Marissa Lee Martinez, 1109 E. Wilson St.
Christopher J. and Chelsea N. Gaghan to Richard P. And Vickie J. Kaullen, 526 Sunny Drive.
Mohre Rentals LLC to Jean A. Conner, 533 S. Lynn St.
Jennifer Pierce to Emma K. Brown, 419 Fairview Drive.
Stryker village —
Shannon G. Baltosser to John B. and Christina S. Draggoo, 108 E. Mulberry St.
Kennedy P. Replogle to Adrianna Martinez, 202 E. Allison St.
Center Township —
Charles T. and Sarah A. VonSeggern to Carol J. And Harold R. Wheeler III, 214 Norlick Drive.
Janice E. Leppelmeier, trustee, et al, to Jay L. Leppelmeier, trustee, et al, 07874 County Road B.
Pulaski Township —
Tim and Tammie Rettig to Dorothy E. Heckman, 06923 County Road 18.
Springfield Township —
Emerging Streams Ministries to Deborah S. Hornish, 22754 County Road B.50.
