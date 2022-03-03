Williams County
Marriage licenses
Derrick Tule, 26, West Unity and Hannah Pawson, 22, Stryker.
Eric Martin, 23, and Stephanie Sanders, 21, Bryan.
Kevin Carr, 49, and Sarena Wentz, 47, both of Alvordton.
Sidney Schultz, 23, and Madison Hickey, 23, both of Bryan.
Derrick Beck, 33, and Bobbie Tullis, 31, both of Stryker.
Keith Kroetz, 50, and Gerial Butler, 35, both of Bryan.
Devin Hudson, 26, and Grace Adams, 26, both of Edgerton.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Fort Wayne Radiology Association, LLC, Fort Wayne vs. Mikela Zigler. Other civil.
Fort Wayne Radiology Association, LLC, Fort Wayne vs. Ebbie Billings. Other civil.
Fort Wayne Radiology Association, LLC, Fort Wayne vs. Arianna Challis, Bryan. Other civil.
Fort Wayne Radiology Association, LLC, Fort Wayne vs. Dawn Manley, Bryan. Other civil.
Christy Dahlquist and Richard C. Dahlquist, both of Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Tennille McCain, Edon, and Robert McCain, Kunkle. Dissolution of marriage.
Erica Gerken-Nardone and Joseph Nardone, no addresses listed. Dissolution of marriage.
Jeremiah Garza and Destinee Garza. Dissolution of marriage.
Andrew Hohstadt, Bryan, and Ashley Hohstadt, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Denise Crist, Montpelier, vs. Jason Crist, Napoleon. Divorce.
Stephanie L. Perry, Edgerton, vs. Kent M. Perry, Fort Loramie. Divorce.
Aaron J. Filson vs. Traci M. Filson, both of Pioneer. Divorce.
Heather Beltran, Bryan, vs. Erik Beltran, Stryker. Divorce.
William J. Brandt II, Bryan, vs. Jennifer Brandt, Toledo. Divorce.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, vs. Lee Ann Abbruzzese, Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.
PNC Bank, Independence, vs. Matthew D. Fedderke, Montpelier. Money judgment.
Travelers Property Casualty Insurance, no address listed, vs. Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores Inc., Columbus. Money judgment.
Pekin Insurance Company, Bloomington, Ill., vs. Kristin J. Reeser, Stryker. Money judgment.
BMO Harris Bank NA, Milwaukee, Wis., vs. Logan S. Jenkot, Edon. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Capital One, NA vs. Amy Stevens. Money judgment granted.
Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Nannette Guillaume and Andy Guillaume, both of Edgerton. Money judgment granted.
GFI, LLC, Lakewood, Calif., vs. Ryan Stewart, West Unity. Money judgment granted.
SAC Finance, Cincinnati, vs. Shana Hahn, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
SAC Finance vs. Jasmine McDaniel, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
SAC Finance vs. Ashley Combs, Edgerton. Money judgment granted.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Jessica Northrup, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Jon and Lori Ely to Megan Hall, 150 Deerfield Circle.
Denis Carlin to Timothy Hill and Andie Bailey-Hill, 108 Dorothy Drive.
Linda Calvin and Larry Mavis, co-trustees, to Jeffery Paine, 127 N. Cherry St..
Red Rock, LLC, to Randall and Regina Partee, 920 W. Bryan St.
Stanley and Constance Tipton to Matthew and McKenzie Nau, 1305 Whetstone Drive.
Bryan Propco, LLC, to Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Propco, LLC, 1104 Wesley Ave.
Matthew Nau and McKenzie Nau to Lynn and Theresa Wieland, 1305 Markey Drive.
Melinda Smith, et al., to Sharon Beerbower, 1419 Spring Meadow Lane.
Dale and Verna Grocki to Zac Rosendaul and Stacy Rosendaul, 233 W. Wilson St.
Kenneth and Erica Thompson to Laura Banks, 1116 Townline Road.
Christine Wortkoetter to Christine and Gary Pratt, 1530 E. High St.
National City Bank NW to Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, 221 N. Main St.
June Webster to Thomas King Enterprises, LLC, 321 S. Williams St.
Jeffery and Lori Sine, trustees, to James and Lori Grim, trustees, 429 E. Wilson St. and 1210 Bellaire Ave.
Adam Subasic to Marilyn Rau, 902 Parkview Ave.
Clara Crisp to Ronald Crisp, 525 E. Hamilton St.
Marilyn Rau to Steven and Debra Beevers, 1117 S. Portland St.
Ruffer c/o Steven M. Franz to Steven M. Franz, 114 N. Main St.
Barski Properties, LLC, to Jeremiah and Mikayla Morgan, 416 Oakwood Ave.
Lynn and Theresa Wieland to Adam Subasic and Kortney Hartman, 419 Carson Drive.
Stryker Village —
Deborah and Peter Gilbert II to Todd Replogle, 205 Pearl St.
Randy Sauder, trustee, to Gregory Northrup, 702 Maple St.
Smiddy Properties, LLC, to Scott’s Holdings, LLC, 301 S. Defiance St..
Center Township —
David Brenneman to Ronald and Jenny Beasley, 12169 Ohio 34.
James and Martha Jones to Nathen and Martha Henricks, 08596 County Road C.
Steven and Debra Beevers to Luke Sines, 204 Indiana Drive.
Ernest Clark, et al, to Amy Cosner, et al, 103 Lindsey Lane.
Joseph and Heather Bell to Rodney and Janice Carpenter, 01239 County Road 12.
Alice Kime to Kevin Kime, 11283 County Road 10.A.
Tony Bostater to Bostater c/o Kerry and Michael Geiger Sr., 05897 County Road 13.
Pulaski Township —
James and Theresa Calvin to Luis M. Alba, 03079 County Road 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.