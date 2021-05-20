Williams County
Marriage Licenses
Daniel J. Lamneck, 30, and Katelynn J. Roehrs, 22, both of Bryan.
Christopher L. Roberts, 33, and Christina M. Scott, 36, both of Bryan.
James C. Hemminger Jr., 63, Montpelier, and Melinda M. Wysong, 53, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Jordan D. Brown, 31, and Jordan R. Wittler, 27, both of Bryan.
Tony L. Tressler, 54, and Christine A. Sheered, 54, both of Montpelier.
Common pleas
On the dockets
James G. Yunker, 44, Montpelier, pleaded guilty and was found guilty April 13 of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Valencia N. Kendra, 18, West Unity, pleaded guilty and was found guilty April 12 of corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
Tiffany M. Johnson, Fayette, and Jeremiah L. Johnson, West Unity, petition for dissolution of marriage filed April 6.
Sarah E. Loyd, Edgerton, and Robert A. Loyd Jr., Bryan, petition for dissolution of marriage filed April 12.
Jess Wineland, Bryan, vs. Linda Wineland, Hicksville, complaint in divorce filed April 1.
Darcie R. Coy vs. Christopher M. Coy, both of Bryan, complaint in divorce filed April 12.
Kristi Speiser, Bryan, vs. Marvin Speiser, Stryker, complaint in divorce filed April 13.
Michael J. McClure, Bryan, vs. Manufactured Housing Enterprises Inc., Bryan, et al. complaint filed April 7, seeking participation in workers’ compensation program.
Louis J. Herzog Jr., Montpelier, vs. Three D Transcport Inc., West Unity, et al., complaint filed April 7, seeking participation in workers’ compensation program.
Credit Adjustments Inc., Defiance, vs. Lee Dunsworth, West Unity, complaint filed April 8. Money judgment.
Kelly J. Ross, Bryan, vs. Menards Inc., Columbus, et al., complaint filed April 14. Money judgment.
Joshua L. McCarty, Edgerton, vs. Bard Manufacturing Company, Bryan, et al., complaint filed April 15, seeking participation in workers’ compensation program.
Journal entries
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Daleana D. Phillips, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank vs. Karl F. Keihl Sr., Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Casey L. Lafferty, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
John Soliday Financial Group, Columbus, vs. Ric S. Henricks, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, vs. Jamie Garza, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
James Magda, Livonia, Michigan, vs. Jeffery A. Mills, Edon, and Cam R. Stanley, Defiance. Money judgment granted.
Bank of America, Columbus, vs. Jeremy Kline, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Ally Bank, Columbus, vs. Carl Coburn, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Cavalry SPV I, Columbus, vs. Anna Stamper, Hicksville. Money judgment granted.
