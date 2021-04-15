Williams County Courthouse

Marriage Licenses

Bobby L. Woodart, 43, and Christie L. Oberlin, 47, both of Bryan.

Ryan W. Molnar, 25, and Tiffany N. Osmun, 23, both of Montpelier.

Dennis D. L. McClary, 22, and Katherine L. Church, 22, both of Edgerton.

Journal entries

Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Summer Owens, Edon. Money judgement granted.

Unifund CCR, Cincinnati, vs. Sarah L. Pettit, Bryan. Money judgement granted.

Unifund CCR vs. Esther S. Sagnimeni, West Unity. Money judgement granted.

Unifund CCR vs. Kelly M. Snyder, Bryan. Money judgement granted.

Unifund CCR vs. Gerald Zyjewskigg Jr., West Unity. Money judgement granted.

Unifund CCR vs. Dacia Hickman, Edon. Money judgement granted.

Unifund CCR vs. Therese M. Parks, Pioneer. Money judgement granted.

Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan, vs. Kevin M. Stratton, Bryan. Money judgement granted.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Virginia, vs. Kanna Byers, Bryan. Money judgement granted.

Real estate transfers

Bryan City —

113 E. Bryan St., Gail L. Sito, trustee, to Alexander M. Gonzales.

1408 Fieldstone Drive, Frey-Killgallon Group Ldt., to Kim D. And Jane A. Kaiser.

Center Township —

119 Country Club Road, Burce O. Benedict, trustee, to Derek Roe.

