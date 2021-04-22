Marriage Licenses

Nathan D. Pinkham, 41, and Crystal E. Smith, 47, both of Edon.

Common Pleas Court

Journal entries

Bank of America, Newark, Delaware, vs. Michele R. Thiel, Edon. Money judgment.

Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Michelle Tussing, Pioneer. Money judgment.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Carl O. Reeves, Bryan. Money judgment.

