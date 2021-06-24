Williams County

Marriage licenses

Kathleen L. Brenner, 25, and Derek W. Snyder, 30, both of Bryan.

Matthew R. Kaullen, 41, and Olivia H. Elkins, 31, both of Bryan.

Jacob R. Semer, 42, and Deanne Downing, 55, both of Pioneer.

Derek Miller, 27, West Unity, and Elizabeth L. Grieser, 24, Wauseon.

Todd A. Meyers, 34, and Deanna M. Tibbits, 35, both of Edon.

Brian K. Heitzmann, 53, and Norma Jean Mason, 51, both of Bryan.

Kyle S. Leininger, 21, and Jasmine M. Coleman-Davis, 20, both of Bryan.

Common Pleas Court

On the dockets

Debbra Bailey vs. Robert Bailey, both of Montpelier, divorce.

Money judgment sought

Paul A. Roerig Sr., Montpelier, vs. Timothy Bowers, Bryan, money judgment.

Donnell Rouse, Toledo, vs. Corrections Commission of Northwest Ohio, Stryker, et al., workers compensation.

LCS Capital LLC, Louisville, Kentucky, vs. Fast Lane Auto Auctions Inc., Montpelier, and Rickey Wilkey, Battle Creek, Michigan, money judgment.

Discover Bank, Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. Brandon Leffel, Edgerton, money judgment.

Robert Edinger, Montpelier, vs. General Motors LLC, Columbus, money judgment.

Pahl Ready Mix Concrete Inc., Bryan, vs. Infinity Solutions Excavating Inc., Bloomington, Indiana, money judgment.

Tina Dummit and Brett Dummitt, both of Montpelier, vs. the estate of Jeremiah D. Rios, money judgment.

journal entries

Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, vs. Kamey Kreais, Bryan, money judgment granted.

Capital One Bank, Glen Allen, Virginia, vs. Dennis L. Lafferty, Edgerton, money judgment granted.

Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, vs. Dustin J. Clair, West Unity, money judgment granted.

Ohio Receivables LLC, Columbus, vs. Robert L. Greeno Jr., Montpelier, money judgment granted.

HS Financial Group LLC, Westlake, Ohio, vs. Jeff J. Gipple, Bryan, money judgment granted.

Sherman Originator III LLC, Solon, vs. Kenneth R. Canfield, Bryan, money judgment granted.

