Williams County Courthouse

Common Pleas Court

On the docket

Amanda P. Treesh, Blakeslee, and Michael E. Trees, Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.

Sabrina K. Curry and Anthony R. Curry, both of Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.

Sarah J. Wells and Floyd P. Wells, both of Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.

James C. Williams, Stryker, and Heather A. Williams, Maumee. Dissolution of marriage.

Jocelyn R. Bechstein-Shook, West Unity, and Hunter S. Shook, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.

Tammy Reger, West Unity, and Chad Reger, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.

Alecia S. Gentner, Bryan, vs. Nicholas E. Gentner, Defiance. Divorce.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. Lawrence E. Harris Jr., et al, Bryan. Foreclosure.

Janis A. Montgomery, Montpelier, vs. Ronald Tingly, Montpelier, et al. Money judgment.

State of Ohio Department of Medicaid vs. CX Institutional LLC, Auburn, Ind., and Toni M. Wyse and Todd E. Campbell, both of Bryan, et al. Money judgment.

Capital One Bank, Columbus, vs. Jonathan L. Thim, West Unity. Money judgment.

Benjamin Powell, New Haven, Ind., vs. Busche Performance Group Inc., Edon. Money judgment.

Credit Adjustments, Inc., 1250 Geneva Blvd., Defiance, vs. Richard Reeser Jr., Stryker. Money judgment.

Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, vs. Megan Miller, Montpelier. Money judgment.

Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, vs. Douglas Hall, Bryan. Money judgment.

Barclay's Bank Delaware, Columbus, vs. Judy Sentle, Alvordton. Money judgment.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC, Columbus, vs. Robin Anders, Edgerton. Money judgment.

Crown Asset Management, LLC, Columbus, vs. Miranda Maynard, Montpelier. Money judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Craig Borst, Pioneer. Money judgment.

Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Tammy Schwab, Edgerton. Money judgment.

Kim Helms and Nina Helms, both of Bryan, vs. 1-800-Hanson LLC, Troy, Mich. Money judgment.

Toledo Edison Company, Holland, vs. Blake Dolt, Oakwood. Other civil.

Journal entries

Deardorf Property Management Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Valier Robinson, Bryan. Money judgment granted.

Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Patricia Hilton, Reading, Mich. Money judgment granted.

Citibank, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Scott Oberlin, Bryan. Money judgment granted.

1st Financial Bank, Columbus, vs. Joseph Boggs, West Unity. Money judgment granted.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Melissa Diamond, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Kimberly Wheeler, Bryan. Money judgment granted.

Genfed Financial Credit Union, Akron, vs. Matthew Shaffer, Bryan. Money judgment granted.

Merriman Investments LLC, New York, N.Y., vs. Leslie Houser, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.

FFPM/Carmel Holding I, LLC, Phoenix, Ariz., vs. Kyle P. Sakos, Pioneer. Money judgment granted.

LVNV Funding, LLC, Louisville, Ky., vs. Jeff Pease, Edon. Money judgment granted.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC, Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Tammy S. Spraggins, Bryan. Money judgment granted.

