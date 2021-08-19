Williams County Courthouse

Marriage licenses

Jeremy A. Converse, 43, Bryan, and Amanda L. Pinette, 38, Wolcottville, Ind.

Robert A. Kissinger II, 59, and Nancy G. Humphrey, 47, both of Edon.

Andrew J. Bauer, 44, and Amy Jo Heller, 36, both of Pioneer.

Alexander C. Bost, 23, and Kelsey M. Rioux, 26, both of Bryan.

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Hailey Moore, and Richard Moore, both Montpelier. Dissolution.

Kody Bell, Montpelier, and Merissa Bell, Bryan. Dissolution.

Debra Fortney and Jack Fortney II, both of Bryan. Dissolution.

Taylor E. Weber, Stryker, and Jordan A. Weber, Bryan. Dissolution.

Lona L. Wickham, Pioneer, and Robert L. Wickham, Hillsdale, Mich. Dissolution.

Kayla M. Nemire, Camden, Mich., and Cody N. Bolen, Montpelier. Dissolution.

Matthew Sauceda, Montpelier, vs. Andrea Sauceda, Bryan. Divorce.

Jeffory Nailor vs. Melissa J. Nailor, both of Edgerton. Divorce.

Robert Lakes, Montpelier, vs. Linda Lakes, Camden. Divorce.

Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Key Car Acceptance, Bryan. State tax lien.

Ohio Dept. of Taxation, Columbus, Ohio, vs. In Touch Therapeutic Massage LLC, Bryan. State tax lien.

Ohio Dept. of Taxation, Columbus, Ohio, vs. In Touch Therapeutic Massage LLC, Bryan. Sales tax.

Ohio Dept. of Taxation, Columbus, Ohio, vs. In Touch Therapeutic Massage LLC, Bryan. Sales tax.

Ohio Dept. of Taxation, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Powers & Sons, Montpelier. Commercial tax.

Kimberly D. Powell, Bryan, vs. Dollar General Corporation, Goodlettsville, Tenn., et al., money judgment.

Quinn B. Meade, Bryan vs. HKK Machining Company, West Unity, et al., money judgment.

Randal R. Bethel, Alvordton, vs. Titan Tire Corporation of Bryan, Quincy, Ill., et al., money judgment.

Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Elbert Marshall, Montpelier, money judgment.

Stacy E. Boisselle, executor of the estate of John A. Hall, vs. Damoder Kesireddy MD, Bryan, money judgment.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, Mich., vs. Kari L. Kemarly, Pioneer, money judgment.

Journal entries

Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Timothy Thompson, West Unity, money judgment granted.

Matthew B. Strobel, Montpelier, vs. Jason Nofziger, Montpelier, money judgment granted.

Ford Motor Credit Company, Colorado Springs, Colo., vs. Cathy O’Neill, West Unity, money judgment granted.

Snap-On Credit LLC, Libertyville, Ill., vs. Dalton Icenhower, Bryan, money judgment granted.

Onemain Financial Group LLC, Evansville, Ind., vs. Mark E. Cox, Pioneer, money judgment granted.

Second National Bank, Greenville, vs. Richard J. Ebersole, Bryan, money judgment granted.

Credit Adjustments Inc., Defiance, vs. Kevin M. Stratton, Bryan, money judgment granted.

Auto Credit USA, Cincinnati, vs. Amanda Johnson, Pioneer, money judgment granted.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments