Williams County

Marriage licenses

Lucas Hutchinson, 41, and Shirley Zuver, 44, both of Montpelier.

Matthew Leary, 18, and Justice Bear, 19, both of Bryan.

Jarrick Champion, 29, Montpelier, and Cady Stockburger, 27, Fayette.

Sean Kelley, 20, Bryan, and Aalissia Robinson, 20, Stryker.

