Williams County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Quinn B. Meade, Bryan vs. HKK Machining Company, West Unity, et al., money judgment.
Randal R. Bethel, Alvordton, vs. Titan Tire Corporation of Bryan, Quincy, Ill., et al., money judgment.
Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Elbert Marshall, Montpelier, money judgment.
Stacy E. Boisselle, executor of the estate of John A. Hall, vs. Damoder Kesireddy M.D., Bryan, money judgment.
Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, Mich., vs. Kari L. Kemarly, Pioneer, money judgment.
Journal entries
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Timothy Thompson, West Unity, money judgment granted.
Matthew B. Strobel, Montpelier, vs. Jason Nofziger, Montpelier, money judgment granted.
Ford Motor Credit Company, Colorado Springs, Colo., vs. Cathy O’Neill, West Unity, money judgment granted.
Snap-On Credit LLC, Libertyville, Ill., vs. Dalton Icenhower, Bryan, money judgment granted.
Onemain Financial Group LLC, Evansville, Ind., vs. Mark E. Cox, Pioneer, money judgment granted.
Second National Bank, Greenville, vs. Richard J. Ebersole, Bryan, money judgment granted.
Credit Adjustments Inc., Defiance, vs. Kevin M. Stratton, Bryan, money judgment granted.
Auto Credit USA, Cincinnati, vs. Amanda Johnson, Pioneer, money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Bryan city —
Sandra Daugherty to ATX Holdings LLC, 1621 Colonial Lane.
Christine Keesecker, et al., to Jamie P. Stein, 346 W. Bryan St.
Steven J. Trausch to Gregory L. Batt, 526 Olive Drive.
Larry M. Epling to Dylan R. McElwee, 625 S. Allen St.
More Rentals LLC to Nancy G. Kraemer, 807 S. Lynn St.
Dempsey Denominator Inc. to Quick Service Really LLC, 1117 S. Main St.
Crosscountry Mortgage Inc. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 505 W. Lynn St.
Marilyn Emery to Draken D. and Leighe M. Perez, 804 W. Curtis St.
More Rentals LLC to Suzan Q. Hensley, 715 N. Williams St.
Christine Keesecker, et al., to Daniel A. Ruelas, 615 E. High St.
Daniel Hauser to Jennifer Hauser, 417 E. Maple St.
Robert Gardner, trustee, to Gardner c/o John Salyers, 304 S. Walnut St.
Douglas L. and Vickie L. Grimm to Kory W. Paxton, 538 W. High St.
LMCV Properties LLC to Michael E. and Laura A. Schultz, 1006 Newdale Circle.
Dennis J. Fenstermaker to Connie R. McGrew and Kathy J. Norman, 407 John St.
Center Township —
Draken D. and Leighe Perez to Keaton Stark, 08216 County Road F.
Nichole R. Acierno to Nathaniel R. and Amanda M. Giese, 134 Oak Meadows Drive.
Pulaski Township —
Larry L. Huner and Cathy J. Repp to Four-S LLC, 216 Old Farm Trail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.