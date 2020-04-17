Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Jeri Clark, Bryan, and Michael Clark Sr., Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Angela Gordon, Stryker, and Eric Gordon, Delta. Dissolution of marriage.
Jared Hug, Edon, and Danielle Hug, Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.
Scott Clark and Diane Clark, Foley, Ala., vs. Douglas Osmun, Colorado Springs, Colo., et al. Money judgment.
Maumee Valley Credit Union, Perrysburg, vs. Steven Shadix, Montpelier. Money judgment.
Journal entries
GenFed Financial Credit Union, Akron, vs. Joseph Boothman, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Paul Robinson, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, vs. Aubra Dixon, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, vs. Bonnie Spencer, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Henry County Bank, Napoleon, vs. McCann Dry Cleaners LLC, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Margaret Shook to Christopher Wood, 211 Huntington Drive.
Mick and Dana Poncsak to Daryl and Staci Bernath, 510 Wesley Ave.
