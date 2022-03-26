BRYAN — Williams County Community Concert Association Live On Stage announces its 69th year of live musical entertainment on the local stage.
The concert board has scheduled four performances for the 2022-23 series that begins in September.
The concert roster will include The Empire Trio in “Hooray for Hollywood!”; “Sail On: A Tribute to the Beach Boys”; Seraph Brass Quintet; and Judy Carmichael, swing pianist and vocalist.
All but one of the concerts will be held in Bryan’s Arts & Education Auditorium, 120 S. Beech St., Bryan. The Seraph Brass Quintet will perform at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center St., Bryan.
A membership drive is underway through April 18. One price includes entry to all four concerts for the coming season.
Cost of membership for all four concerts before April 18 is $65 (adult), $15 (student), and $145 (family).
Any new member to community concerts will receive a complimentary ticket to this season’s final concert on May 1. The Terra State Brass Choir and Jazz Band will perform at Wesley United Methodist Church.
Series tickets will be mailed to subscribers in late August prior to the first concert on Sept. 13. For information or to receive a brochure, call 419-636-3550 or 419-636-7099.
The new series’ kick-off concert on Tuesday, Sept. 13 will feature The Empire Trio in the program “Hooray for Hollywood!”
Featuring male and female vocals with piano and violin, the trio performs songs in the world of film from the 1930s through the mid-1990s.
On Nov. 15, “Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute” will bring to the stage the familiar look and sounds of the original Beach Boys.
On March 2, 2023, the Seraph Brass Quintet will present a diverse repertoire that includes newly commissioned works and well-known classics. These women play a variety of brass instruments and recently performed with Adele on her North American tour.
The final concert on April 17, 2023 will be Grammy-nominated pianist, singer, and songwriter, Judy Carmichael. Judy is one of the world’s leading interpreters of stride and swing piano.
