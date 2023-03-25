BRYAN — Myrna Grove, president of Williams County Community Concert Association Live On Stage, has announced performances for the 2023-2024 concert series in Bryan.
The organization will be celebrating its 70th anniversary season with four concerts booked.
The membership drive is underway through April 17. One price includes entry to all four concerts which will be held in the Bryan Arts & Education Auditorium at 120 S. Beech St. Cost of membership through April 17 is $65 (adult) and $15 (student). After April 17, prices will increase. Various levels of patronage are also available.
The concert season will kick off on Tuesday, Oct. 3 with the pop female trio, The Starlets. The vocal trio will take the audience on a musical journey through the 1950s and 1960s. Inspired by the The Supremes and The Ronettes, The Starlets perform pop, doo wop, R&B and Motown.
The second concert of the season will take place Tuesday, Nov. 14 and feature David Shannon, known “Ireland’s Greatest Showman.” His repertoire is a mix of classic Irish songs, popular ballads and selections from his starring roles on Broadway.
On Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, Canadian singer and pianist, Jim Witter, will make a return appearance on the local stage. He will bring his multi-media show, “The Piano Men,” featuring songs of Billy Joel and Elton John.
And, the finale of the 70th Anniversary concert season on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, will be Key of G Live!, a tribute to country singer Garth Brooks. The performer, AJ Bisto, on lead vocals and guitar, is backed up by a six-piece band. They will perform all the signature sounds that Garth Brooks fans have come to love.
One more concert remains in the current season. Grammy-nominated pianist, singer, and songwriter, Judy Carmichael will showcase her talents on April 17, at 7:30 pm in the Arts & Ed Auditorium. Carmichael is one of the leading interpreters of stride and swing piano. Any brand new member to next season’s concerts will receive a complimentary ticket to her show.
To receive a membership brochure for WCCCA-LOS’s 2023-2024 concert series, call 419-636-3550 or 419-636-7099. Series tickets will be mailed to subscribers in September prior to the season’s first concert on Oct. 3.
The Williams County Community Concert Association Live On Stage performances are made possible in part by the Ohio Arts Council, a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally and economically.
