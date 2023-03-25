Jim Witter

Award-winning pianist and vocalist, Jim Witter, will return to the local stage with his multi-media program “The Piano Men” as part of the 70th anniversary Celebration of Community Concerts in Bryan.

 Photo courtesy of Myrna Grove

BRYAN — Myrna Grove, president of Williams County Community Concert Association Live On Stage, has announced performances for the 2023-2024 concert series in Bryan.


