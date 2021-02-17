Williams Common Pleas
Chad Mesloh, Bryan, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony; and theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. His bond was continued and sentencing was scheduled.
John Miller, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 11.
Maggi Miller, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 11.
An indictment against Raymond Schilt, Bryan, for assault, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
