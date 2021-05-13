WCBDD open house

The Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities (WCBDD) will host a community open house May 20, at its new office building located at 05653 Ohio 15, Bryan. Shown at the facility, from left to right, include: Jaiden Beebe, Kristen Herman, Audrey Benner, Jerry Spencer and Noah Buff.

 Photo courtesy of WCBDD

BRYAN — The Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities (WCBDD) will host a community open house May 20, from 1-3 p.m., and 5-7 p.m., at its new office building located at 05653 Ohio 15, Bryan.

“We invite anyone from our Williams County community to stop by and see our new office space, meet our wonderful staff, and ask us any questions about our services,” said WCBDD superintendent Jen Basselman.

WCBDD also hosts many virtual events and activities that can be found at wmscodd.org, and the organization’s Facebook page.

