The Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities swore in board members Ben Baldwin and Abigail Wurm during its January meeting. Shown with Baldwin (left) and Wurm is board president Neil Oberlin.

 Photo courtesy of WCBDD

BRYAN — The Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities (WCBDD) swore in two board members, Ben Baldwin and Abigail Wurm, during its January meeting.

Baldwin, a detective with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, began serving on the board in May 2020 to fill a mid-term opening, and now starts his first full term. Wurm is an attorney at the Law Firm of Abigail L. Wurm in Montpelier. Jennifer Basselman, WCBDD superintendent, welcomed the new board members to the volunteer board. They will each serve four-year terms.

During the meeting, the 2021 monthly board meeting schedule was approved as the third Monday of each month, except July and December, at 11:30 a.m. Other exceptions are meetings on the second Monday in January and the fourth Monday in February due to holidays.

The next board meeting will be held Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m., and a public hearing on 2020 Annual Plan Action Steps will be held March 15 at 11 a.m. in the board conference room located at 05653 Ohio 15, Bryan.

