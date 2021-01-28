BRYAN — The Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities (WCBDD) swore in two board members, Ben Baldwin and Abigail Wurm, during its January meeting.
Baldwin, a detective with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, began serving on the board in May 2020 to fill a mid-term opening, and now starts his first full term. Wurm is an attorney at the Law Firm of Abigail L. Wurm in Montpelier. Jennifer Basselman, WCBDD superintendent, welcomed the new board members to the volunteer board. They will each serve four-year terms.
During the meeting, the 2021 monthly board meeting schedule was approved as the third Monday of each month, except July and December, at 11:30 a.m. Other exceptions are meetings on the second Monday in January and the fourth Monday in February due to holidays.
The next board meeting will be held Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m., and a public hearing on 2020 Annual Plan Action Steps will be held March 15 at 11 a.m. in the board conference room located at 05653 Ohio 15, Bryan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.