BRYAN — October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), and the purpose is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.
This year’s theme is “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion.”
Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities (WCBDD) celebrated 33 locally employed individuals for their hard work, and their 19 employers for their contributions to support access and opportunity in the Williams County community.
WCBDD hosted a celebratory banquet at the Montpelier Moose Family Center 312 with approximately 65 people in attendance.
McDonald’s employs six individuals with disabilities in their Bryan and Montpelier locations. One of those individuals is Dominic Mason, who lost her job at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She loved her job, and the loss was very discouraging.
With assistance from Rachel Lange, Northwest Employment Services manager for Quadco Rehabilitation Services, and Deb Hasselswerth, from Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, Mason was able to obtain a job at McDonald’s in Bryan in September.
“So proud of Dominic and all she has accomplished,” said Lange. “She is always a pleasure to work with and has really come out of her shell since the first time I worked with her. She is a hard and very dedicated worker, which is sometimes rare these days.”
Richard Payne, assistant manager from McDonald’s described Mason’s fun and playful personality and explained that she engages with her co-workers through her great sense of humor.
Often closing during the night shift with Mason, Payne said: “She is phenomenal and stays on top of everything.”
To learn more about NDEAM, go to dol.gov/NDEAM.
