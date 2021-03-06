BRYAN — The Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities (WCBDD) recently surprised Doris Tanner and Chester Dangler with ESDY Awards at Jackie Blu’s in Bryan, from the Ohio Self Determination Association (OSDA) for their steadfast efforts displayed to advance self-determination.
OSDA defines self-determination as, “the ability or power to make choices and decisions based on your own preferences and interests to self-direct your life.”
“Each year the OSDA gives out the ESDY award for people that have gone above and beyond on showing self-determination, said Joan Miller, WCBDD service and support administrator.
Miller explained Dangler was nominated by WCBDD because he chose 2020 to make significant life changes and encourage others around him through his weight loss journey and participation in self-advocacy. Dangler has lost 150 pounds over the last year, and has shared his weight loss journey through his public posts on Facebook.
“Chester did not allow the pandemic to stop him from growing as an advocate,” said Miller. “He joined virtual advocacy trainings with Erie and Cuyahoga counties and these trainings helped Chester gain friends and meet new people. Chester took Project STIR (Steps Toward Independence and Responsibility) training and represents Williams County with People First of Ohio.
“He continued to work at ADW Inc. on the Ohio Turnpike during the pandemic,” added Miller. “Chester is probably best known as Bryan’s number-one sports fan and demonstrates qualities of self-determination to live the life of his choice.”
Tanner was nominated because of her involvement in the community virtually, and in-person over the past year, and her determination to live the life of her choice.
“She has encouraged others to get out and bike during the pandemic,” said Miller. “Doris visited residents of SKLD, a nursing home facility, where she entertained them from outside the window to keep their spirits high. Doris handles her finances with the help of her sister, lives in an apartment of her own, and can meet her own needs without assistance.
“She maintains a job with Air-Way Manufacturing Co., Edgerton, which she loves, and is active in the church of her choice, Grace Community,” added Miller.
Both Dangler and Tanner were honored to receive the award.
“I am very proud of this award and I just want to say, ‘Thank you’,” said Dangler.
March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Follow WCBDD on Facebook to see more stories and features of individuals living the life they choose.
