COLUMBUS — The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association last week awarded Stacey Stiriz, a Williams County assistant prosecutor, with the Outstanding Assistant Prosecutor Award for 2019.
OPAA nominating committee chairman Judy Wolford of the Pickaway County Prosecutor’s Office presented the award at the OPAA’s annual meeting awards luncheon in Columbus.
Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman nominated Stiriz for the award, primarily for her work on two major cases.
First, the case of John Morgan, who in 2015 committed three aggravated robberies of two gas stations and Rings Pharmacy in Williams County. That case involved a multi-state investigation into dozens of aggravated robberies, all allegedly perpetrated by Morgan. While the case sat idle in other jurisdictions, Stiriz sifted through thousands of pages of documents and hundreds of pieces of evidence to put the case together in Williams County.
According to a press release issued by the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office, she successfully argued for the court to permit “other acts” evidence of the crimes committed in other jurisdictions to be used to prove the robberies here, as they all had the same “modus operandi” (or m.o.) as a robbery in which Morgan was positively identified and convicted. Hundreds of hours were put into this case by Stiriz and she prepared dozens of witnesses for trial.
After one day of trial, Morgan entered guilty pleas and received 12 years in prison for those crimes.
The second matter for which Stiriz was nominated is still pending in Williams County Common Pleas Court.
“Stacey’s commitment and excellence should be recognized,” Zartman stated. “She greatly deserves this award. Stacey is proactive in bringing justice on difficult cases. She works hard every day, making personal sacrifices for the sake of victims and for the safety of our community. She is an extraordinary prosecutor, and Williams County is lucky to have her.”
