NETTLE LAKE — A house explosion just southeast of here on Monday evening claimed the life of one individual.

Williams County Sheriff’s Office dispatch reported that at approximately 4:27 p.m., Monday afternoon, the house at 06924 County Road Q-50 exploded and that there is no known cause. One individual was fatally injured.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the individual pending notification of next-of-kin.

No other details were available Monday evening.

