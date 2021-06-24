• Defiance County

Wildlife education:

Join Johnson Memorial Library and the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District on Monday at 5 p.m. at the library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, to learn all about Ohio wildlife. All ages are welcome at this free summer event, and no registration is required.

To see the rest of the library system’s summer programming, visit defiancelibrary.org/summer.

