COLUMBUS — The 2021 fall season for turkey hunting ended on Nov. 28.
According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife, 694 wild turkeys were taken during the fall season which was open to 70 of Ohio’s 88 counties, from Oct. 9-Nov. 28.
The top 10 counties this season, with number of turkeys taken in parentheses were: Highland (29), Trumbull (29), Columbiana (27), Ashtabula (25), Stark (25), Coshocton (22), Tuscarawas (21), Guernsey (20), Clermont (19) and Knox (18).
Throughout the state for this year, 7,470 fall turkey hunting permits were issued — 21% below the 3-year average of 9,428.
Turkey hunting season is fairly recent for the state. By 1904, according to the ODNR, wild turkeys were totally gone from Ohio.
In the 1950s they were reintroduced by the Division of Wildlife and the first modern day of turkey hunting season opened in the spring of 1966 in nine counties — later that year, 19 counties opened fall hunting season.
That same year, 12 birds were checked by hunters. Ohio had to wait until 1984 before the turkey harvest topped 1,000 that spring. In 2000, a spring turkey season was opened statewide.
For 2021, the total number turkeys per county in our area were: Defiance (7); Fulton (6); Henry (2); Paulding (2); Putnam (2); Williams (8) (based on raw data from the ODNR). The total taken statewide this season were 694. Compared to the average over the past three fall seasons, 1,079, this season is well below the average.
