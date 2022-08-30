Tonya Wichman, director of the Defiance County Board of Elections, will be designated as a certified elections/registration administrator, the highest professional achievement for elections officials in the country.
Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman will be designated as a certified elections/registration administrator (CERA), the highest professional achievement for election officials in the country. CERA designation is achieved through a multi-year course of study taught by Auburn University’s Master in Public Administration (MPA) faculty, Auburn, Ala., and conducted by the Election Center’s professional education program (PEP). The intent of the program is to professionalize the management of voter registration and elections administration in promoting and preserving public trust in the democratic process.
“This is the highest designation available to elections and voter registration officials,” said Tim Mattice, director of the Center. “This graduating class of 85 election professionals totals 1,420 election officials and election vendors who have achieved the CERA/CERV status. This is an outstanding accomplishment.”
“Defiance County is indeed fortunate to have Tonya Wichman as one of the top designated professionals in America,” he added. “Obtaining and maintaining CERA status means that she has committed to a career long process of continuing education to improve the electoral process in Ohio and the nation.”
The PEP is sponsored by the Election Center, a non-profit association of voter registrars, elections administrators and providers of election services throughout America and the U.S. Territories. Its membership is comprised of township, city, county and state elections officials, and other election related organizations. The Center’s primary purpose is to promote and support continuous improvement in the administration of elections and voter registration through research, professional education, conferences, networking and consulting. PEP participants receive continuing education credit from Auburn University as well as professional training credits from the Election Center. Wichman began her career in elections in May of 2015, serving as deputy director and then becoming director in 2017.
“I have always loved to learn new things and in my current position I have been fortunate enough to complete classes as an Ohio Registered Election Official (OREO) and earlier this year complete the National Association of Counties (NACo) high performance leadership master certification,” she stated. “In the current climate of elections there is a never-ending opportunity to learn, and I welcome the opportunities to bring that knowledge to Defiance County in my role as director.”
Wichman added that “not many people know what we do and many think election officials only work two days a year, but we really serve as their representatives to make sure the election process is fair to all year round. There is an amazing staff working tirelessly every day in Defiance County on every aspect of elections.“Democracy is fragile, we could lose it easily if we misuse or abuse the process,” she continued. “Rich or poor, weak or strong, young or old, we all count the same when we vote. What can be more equal than that? I have always felt my role was important, but this program emphasized the ethical commitment we have to the democratic process and our role in protecting the public’s voice.”
