Tonya Wichman, director of the Defiance County Board of Elections, will be designated as a certified elections/registration administrator, the highest professional achievement for elections officials in the country.

Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman will be designated as a certified elections/registration administrator (CERA), the highest professional achievement for election officials in the country. CERA designation is achieved through a multi-year course of study taught by Auburn University’s Master in Public Administration (MPA) faculty, Auburn, Ala., and conducted by the Election Center’s professional education program (PEP). The intent of the program is to professionalize the management of voter registration and elections administration in promoting and preserving public trust in the democratic process.

