PAULDING — Mayor Greg White has jumped back into the village's top political office again this year, and he's glad to return, despite a challenging year.
White won a contested election in November 2019, winning a four-year term that began in January and filling the seat he had held for several terms from 2001-2015.
"It's been good," said White. "I missed it. ... I missed being around the employees."
Noting that he is surrounded by good employees, he said "if you got good employees, things go smoother. We're very blessed. We got good employees."
White noted that returning to the mayor's office in January was "kind of like riding a bicycle," but he had been involved in village affairs for more than a year before then. While he decided not to seek re-election to the mayor's position in 2015, he did fill a council vacancy in the 18 months before he began his present four-year term as mayor.
"I was appointed to the last 18 months (before January), so I was kind of up on what was going on," he said.
Like municipal mayors and officials everywhere, White and Paulding have faced the challenges of the coronavirus situation. Although the related damage to the economy — through employee layoffs in the private sector — has negatively impacted receipts from Paulding Village's 1% income tax, White said things are looking up.
"I think we've done pretty good," he said, noting that in speaking with the village's finance director, Zoe McMaster, "she said it's starting to balance out. We should be okay."
Federal CARES Act funds — made available through the state government — can be used to cover some municipal expenses, White indicated. These were discussed by Paulding County's EMA director, Ed Bohn, during a meeting of mayors throughout the county on Tuesday evening.
White said Paulding's initial share of relief funds is $60,000 with two additional phases later.
The coronavirus situation struck as the village was completing a major, long-term project — the removal of combined sewer overflow in the village's wastewater collection system. Paulding, like many other municipalities, came under EPA findings and orders to remove these because they can allow raw sewage to enter streams and rivers — in this case Flat Rock Creek.
But the third and final phase — finished this year, except for a few "little things," according to White — will satisfy EPA's wish. The major work was completed with the paving of several affected streets west of the downtown.
One repaved street (Wayne) in that area turned out bumpy, White explained, but was repaired with a method called "diamond cutting." The result is not a perfect surface, but an improvement over what it was, he explained.
The CSO removal project began nearly a decade ago, according to White.
Elsewhere in Paulding, an Ohio Gas Company project to install a new line in an alley near the downtown square off of Perry Street began earlier this month. This involves a tight space, according to White, so crews "had to be real careful" while working.
No other large village projects are ongoing, he indicated, while next year he'd like to see some more streets paved and repairs made to the intersection of Williams and Baldwin streets.
In the meantime, village employees are utilizing a new durapatcher to make pothole and minor repairs to streets.
