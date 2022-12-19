Between a predicted temperature drop and a possible late-week snow event, a "White Christmas" appears likely for the area.
But the snow and cold predictions could make travel hazardous in the days before Christmas Day (Sunday).
At least that is what is emerging from weather forecasts on Monday.
The National Weather Service's office in North Webster, Ind., northwest of Fort Wayne, which issues forecasts for northwest Ohio has identified a "major winter storm" from Thursday-Saturday, noting that confidence is "increasing" about a "high impact winter storm later this week." However, this also covers a wide area across northern Indiana.
Meteorologist Michael Skipper told The Crescent-News on Monday morning that the bigger snow totals are likely north and northwest of the Defiance area.
However, the system that is going to produce this precipitation was located in the western Canadian province of British Columbia, according to Skipper, so it's track was still very uncertain on Monday morning. British Columbia is the most western Canadian province flanked by the Pacific Ocean.
"What we do know is it's going to be a strong system," said Skipper. "... Everything is still on the table so speak."
The NWS had not issued any snow depth predictions for northwest Ohio Monday morning. A different weather service (The Weather Channel) stated Monday the possibility of three to five inches of snow falling on Friday with windy conditions.
Skipper cautioned Monday that "the snow is really uncertain — how much and when." But there are some characteristics which he feels more comfortable talking about such as the cold and wind.
Temperatures are expected to be warm enough Thursday — perhaps around 40 — to allow the precipitation to begin as rain, but overnight that day they are expected to drop considerably.
Friday's predicted high is only around 20 with windy conditions, resulting in wind chills well below zero. High temperatures Saturday (Christmas Eve) and Sunday (Christmas) may be around 10 each day with the lowest wind chill at 13 below zero, according to the NWS.
"How this system is developing — there's so different scenarios it could take," Skipper said, adding that the "big things" are "winds on Friday and temperatures well below freezing. If there's snow falling it's going to be blowing around."
With these cold temperatures any snow that comes through figures to stick around for a bit, at least into the holiday weekend.
"It's not going to melt, so we think it will be a 'White Christmas,'" Skipper said.
