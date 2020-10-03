With early voting opportunities arriving Tuesday in Ohio, area residents soon will be helping decide a variety of issues and candidate races.
The following is a county-by-county summation of local political races and issues on area ballots this fall, minus federal and state races which are featured in a separate story today (all county candidate races are for four-year terms unless an unexpired term is at stake):
Defiance
Two county commissioner races are the main attraction this fall.
The candidates for one are Republican incumbent Mick Pocratsky and Democrat John Hancock; the other is between Republican David Kern, winner of a four-person GOP primary in April, and Democrat Diane Mayer.
The Kern-Mayer winner will succeed Commissioner Gary Plotts, who ran unsuccessfully for sheriff earlier this year in the Republican primary.
Unopposed incumbents for Defiance County office, all Republicans, are: Vickie Myers, treasurer; Cecilia Parsons, recorder; Warren Schlatter, engineer; Morris Murray, prosecutor; Amy Galbraith, clerk of courts; Joseph Schmenk, common pleas judge; Douglas Engel, sheriff; and Jeffrey Strausbaugh, juvenile/probate judge.
The coroner’s race will appear on county ballots, but there is no candidate.
A write-in, Dr. Rachel Rosenfeld, who was appointed to the position in 2018, withdrew from the race. Dr. John Racciato has been appointed coroner until year’s end.
The list of Defiance County issues to be decided:
Defiance County: a 1.4-mill, five-year renewal levy for Defiance County Senior Services operations.
Delaware Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Tiffin Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges.
Noble Township: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy and an additional 0.3-mill for fire protection.
Sherwood Village: a Sunday alcoholic beverage sales option for Iron Horse Brews, 101 N. Harrison St.
Fulton
WAUSEON — The only contested race here is for a county commissioner seat.
Republican Joe Short is faced by Becky Thatcher, an Independent. Republican incumbent Bill Rufenacht chose not to seek re-election.
Unopposed incumbents for Fulton County office, all Republicans, are: Jon Rupp, county commissioner; Scott Haselman, prosecutor; Tracy Zuver, clerk of courts; Roy Miller, sheriff; Wendy Hardy, recorder; Char Lee, treasurer; Frank Onweller, engineer; Rick Yoder, coroner; and Michael Bumb, juvenile/probate court judge.
The list of Fulton County issues to be decided:
• Delta Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for recreation; and five separate village charter amendments.
• Amboy Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and rescue.
• Chesterfield Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for road construction and repair; and a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and rescue.
• Clinton East: a local Sunday sales option for wine and mixed beverages between 10 a.m. and midnight by American Winery Ltd., 15119 U.S. 20A, Wauseon.
• Lyons Village: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses.
• Metamora Village: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for parks and recreation.
• Pike-Delta-York Local Schools: an additional 1%, five-year income tax for current expenses.
• Royalton Township: a 1.8-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection; and an additional 1-mill, five-year levy for maintaining and operating township cemeteries.
• Wauseon City: a five-year renewal levy for parks and recreation with a reduction of 0.6-mill, leaving a final rate of 2 mills.
• Wauseon Exempted Village Schools: a property tax substitute with a final rate of 3.87 mills for a continuing period of time.
Henry
NAPOLEON — Voters in this county have three political races to decide.
The county’s Republican incumbent sheriff, Mike Bodenbender, will attempt to stave off a challenge from former sheriff’s sergeant Marc Ruskey, an Independent, while Democratic incumbent Lisa Spiess is challenged by Republican Diana Wachtman in the treasurer’s race.
Meanwhile, an unexpired two-year term is at stake in the third contested race — for one county commissioner seat. The candidates are appointed Republican Jeff Mires and Leonard Beck Jr., a Democrat.
Unopposed incumbents for other Henry County offices include: Democrat Gwen Howe-Gebers, prosecutor; Democrat Tim Schumm, engineer; Republican Brandi Baden, recorder; Republican Bob Hastedt, county commissioner; Republican Glenn Miller, county commissioner; Republican Kim Stouffer, clerk of courts; and Republican Melinda Fritz, coroner.
The list of Henry County issues to be decided:
• Flatrock Township: a 2.3-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges.
• Florida Village: a 4.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for ambulance and medical services.
• Freedom Township: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges.
• Patrick Henry Local Schools: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for emergency requirements of the district.
• Richfield Township: a 2.8-mill, five-year renewal levy for firefighting services; and a 0.3-mill, five-year renewal levy for firefighting services.
• Ridgeville Township: a 2.3-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges.
• Washington Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for firefighting services.
• Napoleon City precinct 4: an option for Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverage by Lassus Handy Dandy, 1201 Scott St., Napoleon.
Paulding
PAULDING — Two county commissioner seats are contested in Paulding County.
The candidates for one are Democrat Franklin Robey and Republican incumbent Roy Klopfenstein; the other race is between Democrat Thomas Sinn and Republican Clinton Vance, who defeated incumbent Tony Zartman in the April Republican primary.
Unopposed incumbents for Paulding County office include: Republican Joseph Burkard, prosecutor; Democrat Ann Pease, clerk of courts; Republican Jason Landers, sheriff; Democrat Carol Temple, recorder; Republican Lou Ann Wannemacher, treasurer; Republican Travis McGarvey, engineer; and Republican Joseph Kuhn, coroner.
The list of Paulding County issues to be decided:
• Antwerp Local Schools: a 2.9-mill, five-year renewal levy for permanent improvements.
• Antwerp Village: replacement of a 0.8-mill, five-year levy with a 0.2-mill increase for cemeteries.
• Broughton Village: a 2.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Carryall Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and EMS; and a 0.6-mill replacement five-year levy with a 0.2-mill increase for cemeteries.
• Harrison Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Haviland Village: a 5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Melrose Village: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection; a referendum on ordinance no. 19-05 regulating parking within village limits; and a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• Oakwood Village: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS; and a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• Paulding County: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for Paulding County Senior Center operations; and a 0.4-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS
• Payne Village: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for police protection.
• Vantage Career Center: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for permanent improvements.
Putnam
OTTAWA — Three contested political races are on the table here this fall.
In one, Republican Lori Rayle, who’s been the acting county recorder for some time, is seeking the recorder position along with Democrat Dawn Maag.
A second race — for one county commissioner seat — is between Republican incumbent Vincent Schroeder and Independent Tim Wehri.
And in the race for Putnam County’s juvenile and probate court judge race, incumbent Michael Borer, a Democrat, is opposed by Matthew Cunningham, a Republican.
Unopposed incumbents for Putnam County office include: Republican Brian Siefker, sheriff; Democrat Gary Lammers, prosecutor; Republican Kimberly Redman, clerk of courts; Republican Tracey Warnecke, treasurer; Republican Jennifer Maag, coroner; Republican Michael Lenhart, engineer; and Michael Lammers, county commissioner.
The list of Putnam County issues to be decided:
• Blanchard Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire protection.
• Cloverdale Village: a 2.3-mill, four-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Continental Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Columbus Grove Village: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Gilboa Village: an 11-mill, three-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Greensburg Township: a 0.7-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses.
• Monterey Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• Pandora Village: an option for Sunday sales of beer by Rodabaugh Bros. Meats, LLC, Pandora.
• Palmer Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection; and a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges.
• Pleasant Township: a 0.45-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• Putnam County: a 0.5-mill, 10-year renewal levy for operating expenses and maintenance of Brookhill Center by the Putnam County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
• Van Buren Township: a 1.25-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Ottawa-Glandorf Local Schools: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for emergency requirements of the district.
Williams
BRYAN — A three-candidate race for county commissioner and a contested sheriff’s runoff will be decided here.
Appointed Republican Sheriff Tom Kochert faces a challenge from former county deputy Gary Mohre, a write-in, while the commissioner race has three candidates — Republican incumbent Lewis Hilkert, Independent Jennifer King and Democrat Heather Freese.
Unopposed incumbents for Williams County office, all Republicans, are: Kimberly Herman, clerk of courts; Patti Rockey, recorder; Terry Rummel, county commissioner; Kellie Gray, treasurer; Todd Roth, engineer; Katherine Zartman, prosecutor; Kevin Park, coroner; and Karen Gallagher, juvenile/probate judge.
The list of Williams County issues to be decided:
• Brady Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection; and an additional 0.5-mill levy for a continuing period of time for cemeteries.
• Edgerton Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• Edon Village: an additional 0.25% income tax for a continuing period of time for street maintenance and improvement.
• Madison Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• North Central Local Schools: an additional 3.92-mill, five-year levy for emergency purposes.
• Springfield Township: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges.
• Superior Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• West Unity Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for municipal parks.
• Williams County: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses of Williams County Senior Services.
