The new owners of Defiance’s Preston Island — located in the middle of the Maumee River on the city’s eastside — have no immediate plans for the historic spot, although they are open to suggestions.
Officials of ACRES Land Trust, which owns 116 properties in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, are weighing their options for the island, but they’re in no big hurry. The group purchased the property several years ago as part of its program to “look for unique natural areas and own them forever,” according to ACRES Executive Director Jason Kissel.
He and other ACRES officials visited Defiance Monday afternoon during a lunch meeting at former Defiance Mayor Rita Kissner’s home, located on the south bank of the Maumee with a perfect view of the island’s west end.
Kissel told The Crescent-News Monday that his organization’s priority is that “the island remains a natural state, but we also work with the local community, and so if there’s a desire for hiking trials or something that can keep it in a natural state, we’d be open to that.”
Only half of ACRES’ properties are open to the public for hiking or a recreational use, according to Kissel. Where this is the case, ACRES works with trails groups, parks departments and related organizations to manage its properties, according to Kissel.
“So, there’s definitely some potential here for a partnership where ACRES maintains the natural features of the island and someone else maybe has some recreational uses for it,” he said.
What that might be, however, is an open question as no specific plans have surfaced for Preston Island.
If a recreational use were found, getting to the island would have to be arranged, perhaps with a pontoon bridge. But Preston said this is not a priority.
“... that’s not a high priority for us, but if it becomes a priority for the community, we would work with them and partner with them and allow them to do that,” said Kissel. “Obviously there’d be a lot of permitting that we (would) need to happen just to make sure that everything’s passable. It’s those type of things that keep us from saying we want to spend our resources doing that because our main mission is to acquire and manage land and not the recreational ... .”
Kissel concedes that some may be visiting the island by watercraft now, but noted that it is closed to the public officially.
“I know some people probably go out there, but it’s not one of our properties that we encourage people to go, and it could remain that way,” he said.
ACRES has five or six Ohio properties, according to Kissel, including a couple in Paulding County and Dunlap Woods near Montpelier.
The organization bought Preston Island several years ago.
