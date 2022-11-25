What to do about returns after shopping early

The adage “the early bird gets the worm” certainly applies to holiday shopping. By shopping early, holiday shoppers can avoid long lines, shipping delays and crowded parking lots. Shopping early also increases the chances shoppers will find what they want, making for a happier holiday season for their loved ones.
If holiday shopping early increases the chances of finding the perfect gift, it also can make returns a little more difficult. That’s an even bigger consideration for shoppers who get an especially significant head-start on buying gifts for their loved ones, as many stores have airtight and time-sensitive return policies. Despite that, holiday shoppers who like to shop early can employ various strategies that could make it easier for loved ones to return gifts.
• Shop at retailers who offer extended return policies. Many retailers recognize the popularity of shopping early for the holidays and tweak their standard return policies during this time of year. Prior to purchasing any gifts, shoppers can shop around for retailers who offer extended holiday returns. Pandemic-related supply shortages and shipping issues may compel more retailers to offer such policies as a greater number of people shop early to ensure they get what they want and that their purchases arrive on time. But it’s still wise for shoppers to confirm if an extended return policy is in place prior to purchasing anything.
• Ask recipients to avoid opening packages if they might return items. The excitement of receiving a great gift may compel recipients, especially children, to immediately open the box. But early shoppers can request that packages remain intact until recipients confirm that they want to keep the gift. Some retailers may offer full returns or store credits on unopened items even if the return window has closed.
• Urge recipients to return items during off-peak hours. If recipients want to return an item in person, urge them to do so at a time when the story isn’t likely to be busy. Staff might be wore willing to work with people returning gifts at times when they aren’t overwhelmed by lots of people returning items at once.
• Keep tags and receipts. Recipients are more likely to get full refunds or store credit if tags are still attached and gift givers have saved their receipts. This applies even to items that were purchased months before they’re being returned.
In an era dominated by supply shortages and shipping issues, it makes sense to shop early for holiday gifts. And some savvy strategies can make it easier for recipients to return gifts purchased well before the holiday season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.