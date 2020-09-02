What should be done about clothes donation bins in Defiance?
That's a question Mayor Mike McCann's administration effectively presented to city council Tuesday night due to the bins' sometimes untidy appearance. Council also approved the purchase and demolition of several buildings in downtown Defiance while McCann commented on a completed gas line project that had restricted traffic on Clinton Street (see related stories).
McCann is concerned that the clothes bins — which he said appear in about 20 different locations in Defiance — aren't always well maintained. Sometimes, clothes and other items are piled around them.
He told council that "I don't necessarily think we should operate under the assumption that those boxes are doing a ton of good locally." McCann characterized the bins as a "junk drop-off spot for some people."
He asked for council's thoughts.
"Maintenance is not taken care of," said At-large Councilman Joe Eureste. "It is unsightly, what I've seen. And I would encourage anything you can do to control that. ... We should have probably more accountability for those that have the boxes there, and I think it probably would go a little bit better."
He added that while something "good for the community and for those that are less fortunate," is being attempted with the bins, "sometimes it just doesn't work out, especially when it's free will and then you're waiting for somebody basically to maintain it, and it's not us."
Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock suggested using contact numbers posted on the bins to speak with those who maintain them to share "questions and concerns."
And At-large Councilman Steve Waxler noted that the bins "make our town look trashy because there's stuff on the ground in boxes," among other things.
He said the bins are on someone's property, so "I would be interested to know who paid them to be there. What kind of contract they got, who's calling who?"
Ward 3 Councilman Josh Mast said it seems to be "getting more and more frequently that we have to call and hand out these reminders for people to pick these up. And you're not just seeing clothes, there's cardboard, there's boxes, and a lot of it's just garbage ... ."
At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch questioned the local benefit of the bins, observing that there are options for donations such as Hope Chest, at least two thrift stores and Goodwill.
"... we've got places where people can drop off things," she said. "I know during COVID those places were closed, and that's why people probably shoved them into the boxes (bins), but now that those places are open again I'd like to see people bring those things in our community where community people are going to be benefiting from them a little bit better."
Later, Krutsch suggested establishing a bin drop-off site for one week.
McCann noted two options for addressing the problem — an ordinance banning the bins, or a central location for them. However, he discounted the latter option because of the city's experience some years ago with an unsupervised compost site, which became a depository for garbage and debris.
McCann told council that Law Director Sean O'Donnell will check to see how other communities are addressing the issue.
