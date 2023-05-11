A petition drive to place a proposed amendment to Ohio’s Constitution on the November ballot to ensure abortion rights and other measures (“The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety”) continues throughout the state.
Here is the text of the proposed amendment, according to information taken from the American Civil Liberties Union website and posted on other websites, including the Ohio Attorney General’s Office:
Be it Resolved by the People of the State of Ohio that Article I of the Ohio Constitution is amended to add the following Section: Article I, Section 22. The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety.
A. Every individual has a right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions, including but not limited to decisions on:
• contraception.
• fertility treatment.
• continuing one’s own pregnancy.
• miscarriage care.
• abortion.
B. The State shall not, directly or indirectly, burden, penalize, prohibit, interfere with, or discriminate against either:
1. An individual’s voluntary exercise of this right or
2. A person or entity that assists an individual exercising this right, unless the State demonstrates that it is using the least restrictive means to advance the individual’s health in accordance with widely accepted and evidence-based standards of care. However, abortion may be prohibited after fetal viability. But in no case may such an abortion be prohibited if in the professional judgment of the pregnant patient’s treating physician it is necessary to protect the pregnant patient’s life or health.
C. As used in this Section:
1. “Fetal viability” means “the point in a pregnancy when, in the professional judgment of the pregnant patient’s treating physician, the fetus has a significant likelihood of survival outside the uterus with reasonable measures. This is determined on a case-by-case basis.”
2. “State” includes any governmental entity and any political subdivision.
D. This Section is self-executing.
