Award-winning author and pop culture historian Martin Gitlin will host an enlightening presentation based on his book, The Greatest Sitcoms of All Time, on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. Part of the Defiance Public Library System's November programming, this event is free and open to the public. Presentation is geared to adults 18+. No registration or tickets are required.

