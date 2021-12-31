A new year is just around the corner full of good intentions, New Year’s resolutions and hope for good health and prosperity.
After what seemed a longer year than usual, 2021 ends this weekend. Looking back on the year, what have you missed doing? Any regrets? Where have you found joy?
The Crescent-News took to the streets to ask some local residents about their plans for the new year.
The first stop was Bloomfield’s downtown where Todd Wendell was getting a haircut. When asked, “What are you looking forward to doing in 2022, and why?” Wendell said, “I am looking forward to living my life with my fiancée and moving on from the bad year of 2021. I think things are getting better.”
One of the barbers, JoJo Torres, said that he was “looking forward to spending time with his family because they make him feel good when he’s with them.”
At another downtown establishment, Cabin Fever, Matt Bronsen, a medical salesperson who lives in Toledo was having a coffee. When he was asked about his plans for 2022, he said, “I look forward to the crazy stuff being over and trying to get back to normalcy.” Asked what normalcy looks like, Bronsen said, “Back to my life before the pandemic.”
Christine Dennie, Defiance and Leah Maag, Ottawa were enjoying a coffee and conversation together at the coffee shop when they were asked about their plans.
Dennie said with a chuckle, “I am making no plans for 2022 because I learned my lesson the past two years.”
Maag’s answer was also practical, “Honestly, I don’t know. I guess just hanging around with my family. I have two small children and I worry about having enough diapers.”
While waiting for his coffee order, Mike Bok, a retiree now living in VanWert who is also a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Defiance said that “Getting out and about” was important for him in the new year.
“Not being afraid to be in a group would be a good thing, too,” Bok added. He also explained that he moved to VanWert to be closer to his children and grandchildren. “I also help my son with farming and have a mowing business. Between those and enjoying the grandchildren, I stay busy.”
At the Northtowne Mall, Charlie Bakle was happy to sit and talk for a few moments about what he looks forward to in the new year. He said that “Knights of Columbus charity events and other activities” are always high on his list.
Being the head of the Democratic Party in Defiance, Bakle said, “We are very active and looking forward to the upcoming midterms. I also am part of the Fort Wayne and Defiance coin clubs and look forward to doing some things with them this year.”
Asked if he had been challenged in the past year to get things done, Bakle said, “Somewhat. My wife and I like to travel to Canada and Niagara Falls periodically and we have been unable to do that. Also I am involved with PERI here in Defiance and we have not had a meeting since March 2020. It’s difficult to get things done when we don’t meet.”
Susie Retcher was also at the mall. She said, “I have a list: I look forward to my foot healing from a fracture and getting out of the ortho shoe. I also have macular degeneration in one eye and want to get that treated.”
Too, Retcher said, “I want our families to come together and to know Christ more.” She finished up her list with a desire to learn something new.
“I have always wanted to take a class to learn something new. I don’t know what, but I think learning is important,” Retcher said. “Of course, I need a new computer. That would help me take online classes if I couldn’t get there in person.”
Whatsoever our plans for 2022, the new year begins on Saturday.
