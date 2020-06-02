Requirements of a Defiance County Courthouse grounds use permit:
1. The user organization shall not permit an act inconsistent with or in violation of local, state, or federal laws.
2. The user organization shall maintain the grounds and facilities in a reasonable manner during the term of this agreement, keeping them clean, sanitary and free of debris. Prior to the termination of this agreement period, the areas used shall be restored to the same conditions as prior to the event.
3. If county housekeeping staff, maintenance staff, or any security or other law enforcement personnel are required, used, or needed to ensure the health and safety of any individuals that may be involved in, participating in, or in attendance of the event for which this agreement is requested, the user organization will be charged for any and all labor, materials, and equipment associated with the event. Such charge will be deducted from required deposit. Any balance from deposit will be returned unless organization is billed for any shortfall in the deposit.
4. No equipment, machine, or motor vehicle is permitted on county property without prior approval of the board of county commissioners.
5. The use of stickers, labels, cellophane pressure sensitive tape, screws, nails, sticks, poles, or any other mounting technique for displaying signs, banners, or flags which adversely affects the structural or decorative condition of the courthouse and grounds is prohibited.
6. Electricity may be provided by Defiance County if requested in the application. There is a $10 charge for each electrical hook-up or connection. The payment must be in the form of cash or money order. Please make money orders payable to the Board of County Commissioners, Defiance County, Ohio and submit the payment at the time the agreement application is submitted. If heating of the courthouse is required an additional cost will be assessed of $25 to be paid upon submitting of the application.
7. Use of the Defiance County courthouse and county grounds and property shall only be done in a manner not to interfere or compete with normal Defiance County business operations.
8. Use of sound equipment shall be in compliance with local noise ordinances and used in a manner not to interfere with county business proceedings or other activities being conducted on county property. If the sound equipment interferes with county business, the user will be forced to quit using it. The county will not provide audio equipment.
9. No event can be held on or within five feet of the veterans memorial on the courthouse grounds. (This does not apply to the general public paying their respects to the veterans and any veterans organization.). The permit holder will be responsible for any damage done to the veterans memorial during their event.
10. No food, beverages, or merchandise shall be sold or dispensed on county property without express written consent of the board of county commissioners. No transient vendors are permitted to use Defiance County facilities.
11. The user organization shall indemnify and hold harmless Defiance County and the board of county commissioners, Defiance County, Ohio, and its employees against any and all claims, demands, actions or accused of actions, together with all losses, costs, or related damages resulting from or arising out of this permitted use of the county courthouse and grounds.
12. The user organization will be assessed a deposit to cover anticipated expenses that may be incurred by the county should the board of county commissioners approve the applicant’s request. The deposit must be in the form of cash or money order and must be paid at least two weeks prior to the scheduled event day. The amount of the deposit will be set by the board of county commissioners and will be based on anticipated expenses that may be incurred by the county as a result of granting this request.
