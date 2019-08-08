HAVILAND — Western Buckeye Educational Service Center, in partnership with Wayne Trace Local Schools, announced being awarded a continuation grant for the 21st Century Community Learning Center from the Ohio Department of Education. This is the second year of a five-year grant.
This grant is fully funded for $200,000 for the first three years and then will be reduced by 25% in the fourth year and by 50% the final year of the grant cycle.
Grover Hill Elementary and Payne Elementary are the 21st Century afterschool sites. Each program will focus on increasing math and reading achievement, enhancing positive youth development, and encouraging parent and family engagement.
The target population consists of elementary students in grades K-6 who qualify for free/reduced lunches, are not proficient in reading and/or math and are referred by teachers and administrators as needing academic, youth development or family support. This does not mean that other students are not able to participate, but the goal is to attract the students that would benefit most from additional programming. There are 36 slots available in each of the afterschool programs held at Grover Hill Elementary and Payne Elementary.
The program hours are Monday-Friday from 7:25-8:40 a.m. and Monday-Thursday from 3:30-5:45 p.m. The morning time is for additional homework help and remediation.
Afterschool students have a snack, and take part in individual and small group instruction and mentoring activities. The tutoring curriculum is MobyMax, a web-based reading and math program. The mentoring activities will focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities, reader’s theater, myON, career awareness speakers, cooperative learning games, Lego education and kids’ cooking activities. The possibilities are endless and vary from year to year based on student interest.
Both the morning and afternoon portions of the program are staffed by certified classroom teachers.
Partnerships are connections between people and groups that share interests, concerns and create visions for the future. United Way of Paulding County was chosen as a community-based organization because its focus is on education, income and health — the building blocks for a good quality of life and a strong community.
The 21st Century programs will work with many local community partners to assist in meeting the academic, physical, social and emotional needs of the youth.
Family literacy nights are scheduled throughout the school year to provide information and training. Family nights are an opportunity to engage families in what their children do every day in school.
There is a two-week summer literacy camp planned in June. The students will be at their home building for half of the day engaging in exciting literacy activities and then be transported to Camp Clay, where they will be with trained mentors that lead wall climbing, archery, team building games and swimming.
Quality afterschool programs address both academic and non-academic barriers to learning, while providing additional time with students that is supportive of learning and positive youth development. The goals are that by the end of the school year, 80% of regularly attending participants will advance one grade level or more in reading and math, as measured by assessment data; 80% of the students will demonstrate improved success with positive youth development skills, as measured by social, emotional, and behavioral indicators on teacher, parent and student surveys; and 70% of parents will report an increased connection with the program and school, as evidenced on parent surveys.
The staff members have been working diligently and are looking forward to a collaborative relationship with administration and staff to effectively serve the students at Wayne Trace Local Schools.
For additional information, contact Jan Kohart, 21st Century Program coordinator, at 419-399-4711 or email jkohart@wbesc.org.
