One big project in Defiance won't be completed this year as originally planned while a second is about to get started.
One big project in Defiance won't be completed this year as originally planned while a second is about to get started.
The new water line on West High Street, between Harding and North Clinton streets, has been installed, tested and put into service, according to City Engineer Melinda Sprow. However, that was just one aspect of the project.
The part that doubtlessly would be more noticeable to motorists — and neighborhood residents — is West High's resurfacing, between North Clinton and the west city limits. The pavement has been in failing shape for a number of years, partially because of water line repairs in past years on the street.
But the final resurfacing will have to wait until next spring due to weather, Sprow informed The Crescent-News on Monday.
The project contractor (Hillabrand & Sons Construction, LLC, Northwood) will only pave trenches that were excavated for the water line installation.
This includes not only trenches along the north side of West High, but one across North Clinton Street as well. This was necessitated by the water line's tie-in at North Clinton and West High, a measure that temporarily interrupted traffic some weeks ago when it was underway.
While city officials moved on from West High's repair this year, they are turning their attention to another major project on the Maumee River bank near the west end of Preston Island. There, a contractor will build a new water line crossing beneath the riverbed.
The new plastic line will be 16 inches in diameter on the inside, and will replace a leaking line that is 16 inches on the outside.
Sprow noted Monday that the contractor has begun mobilizing equipment on the south side of the river, and figures to begin preparatory drilling work this week.
Much of this project will be out of view, as the contractor will bore under the river for the new water line that will be installed. But work will be evident on the north and south banks.
In August, city council had approved a contract with the same contractor as the West High Street job (Hillabrand & Sons Construction). The cost is $1.85 million.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.